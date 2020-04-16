Who is Dasha in Killing Eve? Villanelle's secret past explained

Fans may wonder who Dasha is in Killing Eve when series three launches on Sunday (April 19).

The new character is introduced for the first time when she turns up united at Villanelle's wedding.

And it's from the get-go that the pair have a very complicated history.

Here's everything you need to know.

Dasha is introduce in the Killing Eve season three premiere (Credit: BBC)

Who is Dasha in Killing Eve?

Dasha is a veteran assassin who also works for The Twelve.

She has known Villanelle since she was a young girl and was her mentor long before Konstantin was on the scene.

During their early years, the pair clearly had a troublesome relationship.

In fact, Dasha even says that Villanelle was once "useless" before she became the expert killer she is today.

Now, she is the only person The Twelve trust to persuade Villanelle to return and become her new handler.

But what's in it for Dasha?

She claims The Twelve have agreed that she can go home to Russia if she's successful.

Though the task at hand may prove more difficult than she realises as Villanelle will only return on the condition she is promoted to "keeper" statues – a position even higher than even Dasha holds.

Villanelle has a long history with Dasha (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Dasha?

If Dasha looks familiar, that's because she's played by Harriet Walter.

Prior to taking this role, the British actress has also been in Downton Abbey, The Crown and Call The Midwife.

Opening up about her character Dasha, Harriet told the New York Times: "She is a great character, with a kind of fanatical patriotism about Russia that Villanelle doesn’t have.

"There is a certain anarchy about both, and about it all. I think people love that outrageous daring."

Why was Dasha brought in?

Suzanne Heathcote, Killing Eve's lead writer and executive producer, has discussed why they've introduced Dasha.

Although she's been brought in as Villanelle's new mentor, Dasha will not replace Konstantin.

"[He] is still very much part of the show, and his relationship with Villanelle is still very much part of the show," she told Insider.

"But her handlers, up to this point, have been people that she has been able to manipulate to a degree."

She added: "I liked the idea of a trainer, so someone who'd really seen what she was and then had helped transform her into what she became in terms of her professional life. And so there was something in that."

Killing Eve is on BBC One, Sundays at 9.15pm with new episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer every Monday.

