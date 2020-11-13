Sibling pair Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox are known for leaving viewers in hysterics with their hilarious antics.

The duo have been appearing from their living room in Blackpool since 2018.

Now firm fan favourites, they often mock each other and share banter over a cup of tea.

But, do they live together and have they been on TV before? Here’s everything you need to know.

How old are Sophie and Pete Sandiford?

Pete is the older sibling and is 26, while little sister Sophie is 24.

The siblings are close in age, and as a result, share a close bond, spending a lot of time together.

Gogglebox’s Pete and Sophie like to have a laugh (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox: Pete Sandiford stuns fans by wearing wig, basque and leather miniskirt

Do the siblings live together?

Sophie and Pete do live together, which means that during the coronavirus pandemic they have been able to continue filming.

It is not clear whether the duo live alone in their own home or whether they still live at home with their parents.

Have they been on TV before?

According to Heart, prior to joining Gogglebox, Pete and Sophie, along with their whole family, appeared on Talk Talk’s ‘This Stuff Matters’ festive campaign in 2017.

What jobs do they do?

In addition to their stint on Gogglebox, which is reportedly paid at £1500 per month, per family, the siblings both have day jobs.

Sophie works as a shop window dresser, and Pete works in insurance.

Sophie and Pete have starred on Gogglebox since 2018 (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

Do Sophie and Pete have any other siblings?

The duo actually have two other siblings, a brother and a sister.

However, Harry and Lucy, prefer to remain out of the spotlight and don’t feature on Gogglebox.

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story