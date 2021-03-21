The Line of Duty cast will include a number of new faces this year, including Kelly Macdonald as AC-12 ‘most enigmatic adversary’ to date.

The BBC cop drama is back on screen this month for a six series, with Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar reprising their roles as anti-corruption officers Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings.

Who will be joining them for the first time this series? Here, we’ve put together a list of the newcomers.

Actress Kelly Macdonald as Joanne Davidson (Credit: World Productions/ Steffan Hill/ BBC)

Who are the new Line of Duty cast members and their characters?

Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson

Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald will be playing DCI Joanne Davidson, who’s investigation into an unsolved murder attracts AC-12’s attention.

Show creator Jed Mercurio told the BBC: “[Kelly] is giving a terrific performance in this character. I would describe her as the most enigmatic adversary that AC-12 have faced to date.”

Kelly recently joked that she everyone had been pestering her to reveal the identity of the fourth H – the last member of the ring of corrupt officers and staff embedded within Central Police.

She said, as reported by The Sun: “People are so excited from the get go and knew more about it because I had just started watching it.

“My friends were getting ridiculously excited and screaming in my face ‘am I H, am I H’ and I didn’t know what it meant.”

Kelly added: “Then I thought, because I wear a K around my neck, I was thinking I should get one that’s got a H on it just to mess with them.”

My friends were getting ridiculously excited and screaming in my face ‘am I H?’

Speaking further, the star said everyone is “desperate to know” but then insists they don’t want to know before she can say anything.

Kelly has been in a number of big movies, including Trainspotting, Brave and No Country for Old Men.

DS Chris Lomax with Vicky McClure’s Kate Fleming (Credit: World Productions/ Steffan Hill/ BBC)

Perry Fitzpatrick as DS Chris Lomax

Perry will be playing someone called Lomax.

Little is known yet about the character.

He is a police officer with the rank of detective sergeant.

Viewers might recognise Perry from the Downton Abbey film, in which he played Chris Webster. He was also Flip in This Is England ’90.

Outside of acting, Andi Osho is also a presenter and comedian (Credit: Joseph Sinclair/ BBC)

Mysterious characters, murder victims and returning faces

Andi Osho as Gail Vella

Andi Osho plays Gail Vella, a high-profile journalist who is murdered.

DCI Joanne Davidson leads the investigation into the killing.

Outside of acting, Andi has worked as a comedian and TV presenter, including on the TV series Supershoppers.

Actor Prasanna chatting about his Doctor Foster role on ITV’s Lorraine (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Prasanna Puwanarajah

Prasanna’s character appears to be under wraps, as the name isn’t listed on IMDB.

BBC viewers will recognise Prasanna from his role in the drama Doctor Foster.

He was in series two, playing James, a science teacher at the local school and a love interest for Suranne Jones’ character.

Viewers might recognise Shalom from Roadkill (Credit: World Productions/ Steffan Hill/ BBC)

Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop

DC Chloe Bishop, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin, is a member of AC-12.

She is the anti-corruption unit’s newest recruit, working under Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Before Line of Duty, Shalom starred in Roadkill with TV legend Hugh Laurie.

PC Farida Jatri is a returning character (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Anneika Rose as PC Farida Jatri

PC Farida Jatri is a returning character this series.

As fans of the drama will remember, she last appeared in series four, which aired in 2017.

At the time, she was working under Thandie Newton’s DCI Roz Huntley at Polk Avenue Station.

Since her previous appearance in Line of Duty, Anneika has been in TV shows The Good Karma Hospital, The Cry, Guilt, The Feed and Deadwater Fell.

