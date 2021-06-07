Whitstable Pearl is the latest crime drama set in a beautiful location harbouring unknown evil – but what’s it about and is it worth getting Acorn TV for?

The series follows in the footsteps of Innocent, Shetland, The Bay and Broadchurch where the location is as arresting as the drama.

Here’s everything you need to know!

TV viewers know Kerry Godliman as the late Lisa in After Life (Credit: Acorn TV)

Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV: What’s it about?

Whitstable Pearl follows restaurant owner turned private investigator Pearl Nolan.

Her sedate life on the British seaside is overturned when dead bodies and long-buried secrets wash in on the tide…

Pearl stumbles upon the body of a local oysterman, and suspects he’s been murdered.

However, her own investigation puts her on a collision course with DCI Mike McGuire.

He’s the new-to-town police chief who’s on the run from a painful past.

As things heat up between them, another body is discovered.

And it’s not long before uncomfortable secrets about Pearl’s own family begin bubbling to the surface.

Is it based on a book?

Whitstable Pearl is based on the novels by Julie Wassmer.

The author has written several novels following the life of Pearl Nolan and the residents of Whitstable.

The first of eight is entitled The Whitstable Pearl Mystery.

Published in 2015, The Whitstable Pearl Mystery introduces us to private detective and restaurateur, Pearl Nolan.

She always wanted to be a detective but life, and a teenage pregnancy, got in the way of a police career.

Instead, she built up a successful seafood restaurant in her coastal home town of Whitstable – famous for its native oysters.

Now 39, and with son Charlie away at university, Pearl finds herself suffering from empty nest syndrome.

Until she discovers the drowned body of local oyster fisherman Vinnie Rowe.

Is it a tragic accident, suicide – or murder?

Kerry Godliman and Harvey Charles as Pearl and DCI Mike McGuire in Whitstable Pearl (Credit: Acorn TV)

Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV: Who is in the cast?

After Life‘s Kerry Godliman stars as Pearl Nolan, the amateur sleuth and single mum.

She’s also appeared in Save Me, Our Girl and Adult Material.

Meanwhile, Howard Charles portrays Mike McGuire, a stickler for police procedure.

TV viewers will recognise Howard from Top Boy, Shadow and Bone, Alex Rider and Liar.

Acclaimed actress Frances Barber stars as Pearl’s mum Dolly Nolan, while waitress Ruby is played by Isobelle Molloy.

Band of Gold star Cathy Tyson portrays Tina Rowe, and former Emmerdale star Nicola Stephenson plays Connie.

How can I watch it?

Four episodes of Whitstable Pearl are currently available to watch on Acorn TV (at the time of writing).

Whitstable Pearl has been available to stream from May 24.

New episodes are available to watch on Mondays until June 21.

Visit acorn.tv for details of a free 30-day trial.

Frances Barber stars as Pearl’s mum Dolly Nolan in Whitstable Pearl (Credit: Acorn TV)

Is it worth getting Acorn TV for?

Whitstable Pearl is an original Acorn TV drama.

It’s got likeable characters, mixes drama and comedy, and Kerry Godliman is worth tuning in for alone.

Other Acorn TV originals include Blood starring Adrian Dunbar, Agatha Raisin with Ashley Jensen, and Queens of Mystery with Julie Graham.

The channel streams new and exclusive crime, thriller and dramas from £4.99/month.

If you LOVE crime drama, you’ll want to invest in this channel.

If you just want to give it a try (and binge watch Whitstable Pearl), try the 30-day free trial.

Whitstable Pearl is currently available to watch on Acorn TV.

