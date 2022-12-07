Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV: Stephanie Beacham plays Zelda St John in episode 4!

Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV has had some great guest stars and series 2 is no different – with Stephanie Beacham appearing in episode 4!

So, how do you recognise the actress? What age is she and is she married?

Of course, Corrie fans will know the actress very well indeed!

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Whistable Pearl star Stephanie Beacham…

Stephanie Beacham as Zelda St John in Whitstable Pearl (Credit: AcornTV)

Who plays Zelda St John in Whitstable Pearl?

In episode 4 of series 2 of Whitstable Pearl, Pearl (Kerry Godliman) is hired by a housekeeper named Natalia who believes her boss is in danger.

Her boss is a ’70s movie icon called Zelda St John, played by none other than Stephanie Beacham!

Zelda has recently changed her will to leave her fortune to Natalia, but she fears that Zelda’s family might hurt her.

When Zelda is found at home unconscious after being attacked with a croquet mallet, Natalia disappears and is presumed guilty of the attack.

Pearl thinks Natalia was framed, while Mike leads a separate investigation as the two clash over who they believe is responsible…

What age is Stephanie Beacham and where is she from?

Stephanie Beacham was born on February 28 1947.

She is currently 75 years old.

Stephanie was born in Barnet, Hertfordshire, which is now a London borough.

Stephanie grew up with her four siblings: Richard, Didi and Jenny.

She later attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to study acting.

Stephanie Beacham is probably best known for her role in Dynasty (Credit: Coverimages.com)

What else has Stephanie Beacham been in? Was she in Dynasty?

Stephanie Beacham has had a seriously impressive career over the years!

She first appeared in a small role in a mini-series called Out of Town Theatre, before playing Mary, Queen of Scots in The Queen’s Traitor in 1967.

One of her big roles came in 1971, when she starred in the film The Nightcomers opposite Marlon Brando.

She then starred in the horror Dracula A.D. 1972.

Of course, Dynasty fans will know her best as Sable Colby in Dynasty.

She played the wealthy Brit in the brilliantly trashy soap, and in the spin-off The Colbys.

The role of Sable became one of Stephanie’s most iconic roles.

She’s also known for her TV roles in Sister Kate, Seaquest DSV, and Beverly Hills: 90210.

In more recent years, she starred in Trollied as Lorraine, and joined the BBC comedy series Boomers as Maureen.

She has also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Who does Stephanie Beacham play in Coronation Street?

Stephanie recently re-joined Coronation Street after first appearing on the soap back in 2009.

She plays Martha Fraser, a love interest of Ken Barlow.

Martha surprised Ken this year when she returned to the cobbles, and became part of a love triangle between Ken and his girlfriend Wendy Papadopoulos (née Crozier).

Viewers will soon see Martha try to tempt Ken away from the cobbles.

She will ask him to join her in a new life in Hull, but it now appears that not all is as it seems.

Actress Stephanie Beacham, who plays Martha, has revealed how the character is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Martha is described as an “Alzheimer’s sufferer”.

However Stephanie is thrilled to be playing the role, as it gives her a chance to use her formal acting training.

Stephanie Beacham in Whistable Pearl: Is she married?

Actress Stephanie Beacham is not married, but has been engaged to long-term partner Bernie Greenwood since 2014.

In a recent interview, she explained why they had not yet wed.

She told OK! Magazine: “We may just do it. We may suddenly say, ‘Oh, for heaven’s sake, shall we have a party this afternoon and just get married?’

“We just haven’t and it’s for no other reason than we can’t quite come to understand what sort of a wedding we would have.”

The pair met when Stephanie was 60, and were introduced online by a mutual friend. Stephanie says she fell in love with Bernie over email. So sweet!

Stephanie was previously married to actor John McEnery, who she married in 1973.

They split up in 1979.

She told The Independent they remained “friends” until John sadly passed away in 2019.

Stephanie Beacham with partner Bernie Greenwood (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Does Stephanie Beacham have children?

Stephanie has two grown-up daughters, Phoebe and Chloe, who she had with John McEnery.

In 2018, Stephanie appeared on Loose Women and spoke about a “traumatising” miscarriage she had shortly after marrying John.

She revealed that when she asked to see her stillborn son, she was told he had been “thrown into the incinerator”.

Was Stephanie an addict?

In 2010, Phoebe told The Sunday Mirror that her mother saved her from drug addiction.

She said: “My mother saved my life.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today. I owe her so much. I was a total wild child, but mum has always been there.

“She has spent literally thousands of pounds of her hard-earned money getting me out of all kinds of scrapes.”

Does Whitstable Pearl star Stephanie Beacham have Instagram?

Stephanie Beacham is on Instagram!

You can find Stephanie Beacham on Instagram @the.stephanie.beacham.

She shares lots of photos from her roles and projects!

Are you a fan of Stephanie Beacham? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Stephanie Beacham deaf?

Stephanie was born completely deaf in her right ear, with only 80% hearing in her left.

But she tried to cover it up for much of her life and didn’t want to learn sign language.

However, now she has embraced it and become an advocate for those with hearing loss.

She told Hidden Hearing: “If I hadn’t been deaf, I wouldn’t have been such a strong person.

“You have to make disadvantages your advantages.”

Stephanie Beacham in Whitstable Pearl: Does she still have cancer?

Stephanie discovered she had skin cancer in 2009.

Her partner Bernie, a doctor, had noticed a mark on her nose that turned out to be skin cancer.

She shared with Hidden Hearing’s blog: “It was just on my nose and I’ve now had to have it treated three times.

“It’s from years of being in the sun too much.

“I wear a hat all the time in Malibu now.”

She told The Mirror that the cancer recurred in 2011 but, after procedures, she was once again given the all clear.

What height is Whitstable Pearl actress Stephanie Beacham?

According to her IMDb, Stephanie is 5’7″.

Some sites claim she is slightly shorter at 5’5″, but her IMDb is probably the one to trust!

What is Stephanie Beacham’s net worth?

If you’re wondering what net worth Stephanie has built up over the years, you’re not alone!

Most sites estimate her net worth to be $25 million dollars, that’s around £20 million pounds.

Good for you, Stephanie!

Whitstable Pearl continues with episodes 5 and 6 on Monday December 12 on Acorn TV. All other episodes are available to binge now.

