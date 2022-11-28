Whitstable Pearl season 1 cast: Who stars in the Acorn TV drama alongside Kerry Godliman?

Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV boasts a fantastic cast – here everyone in season 1.

The cosy crime drama follows a local restaurant owner named Pearl Nolan who finds a body of a local oysterman, and she gets swept into a whole investigation in her small seaside town.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of series 2 of Whitstable Pearl…

Kerry Godliman leads the cast as Pearl Nolan (Credit: Acorn TV)

The brilliant Kerry Godliman, 48, leads the cast as the restaurateur-turned-detective Pearl Nolan.

You’ll probably recognise her from Ricky Gervais’ award-winning series After Life. She plays Lisa, Tony’s dead wife who appears in flashbacks.

Another one of her best known roles is Belinda Dawes from Our Girl, the mother of 18-year-old Molly. She starred in the TV movie and the first series of the show.

Kerry also starred in Ricky Gervais‘ Channel 4 series Derek as Hannah.

Kerry’s other TV roles include Liz in Carters Get Rich, Nicky in Bad Move and Teens in Save Me.

She recently starred alongside Vicky McClure in ITV’s Trigger Point. She played Sonya Reeves, one of the agents at the Bomb Data Centre.

Kerry also recently starred in the Channel 4 drama Undeclared War.

Howard Charles as Mike McGuire in Whitstable Pearl (Credit: Acorn TV)

Howard Charles plays DCI Mike McGuire in Whitstable Pearl

Actor Howard Charles plays DCI Mike McGuire, a detective who has recently moved to the small town of Whitstable from London.

The 39-year-old actor is probably best known as Porthos from The Muskateers, one of the loyal and dedicated Muskateers on the BBC show.

He played Ethan Young in the limited series The Red Line, a Chicago set drama about three famalies.

He’s also starred in Liar, Alex Rider and The Widow.

Howard recently starred as Arken in the Netflix fantasy series Shawdow and Bone.

He also starred in the Netflix revival of Top Boy, a series about rival London drug dealers. Howard played the baddie Curtis in the show.

Actress Frances Barber as Dolly in Whitstable Pearl (Credit: Acorn TV)

Frances Barber stars as Dolly

Frances Barber, 64, plays Dolly, Pearl’s overbearing mother, in Whistable Pearl.

You might recognise the actress as Doctor Who villain Madame Kovarian. She played the one-eyed baddie through Matt Smith’s tenure as The Doctor.

Film fans will also recognise her from footy film Goal! and its sequel Goal II: Living the Dream.

She’s also known for starring in the Maxine Peake series Silk. Frances played Caroline Warwick in the show, the big deal prosecutor in the BBC drama.

Other well-known TV roles include Rhodes, Real Women and Pyschob*tches.

She’s had plenty of guest star roles including Queens of Mystery, Casualty, Cold Feet and The Split.

She’s recently starred in The Chelsea Detective and CBBC series Dodger.

Isobelle Molloy stars in the show (Credit: Acorn TV)

Whitstable Pearl cast: Isobelle Molloy plays Ruby Williams

Isobelle Molloy plays Ruby Williams in the show, a troubled young employee of Pearl.

You’ll probably recognise the actress as Bella Young from EastEnders, as the daughter of Sadie Young and baddie Jake Stone.

She also played Young Maleficent in the 2014 Disney film starring Angelina Jolie.

She also starred in the 2016 film Una.

Sophia Del Pizzo plays DS Nikki Martel (Credit: Acorn TV)

Who else stars in the Acorn TV show?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress Sophia Del Pizzo, 34, stars as DS Nikki Martel, Mike’s partner on the force.

Rohan Nedd plays Pearl’s son Charlie. You might recognise him as Fergus from another Acorn TV series, Harry Wild.

Grange Hill actress Cathy Tyson plays Tina. Oliver Dench aka Lucian from Hotel Portofino features in the show.

Nicola Stephenson from Brookside, Samantha Power from Ackley Bridge and Casualty’s Gerald Kyd also guest star in the show.

Whitstable Pearl is currently available to watch on Acorn TV.

