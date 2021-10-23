Which Strictly professionals have married, split and survived the Strictly curse?

Every year during Strictly Come Dancing there’s gossip about the curse regarding professionals and their celeb partners.

And, while the infamous curse has been known to cause misery and upset the partners of the pros and celebrities, it has also been known to bring joy and happiness.

Here we take a look at the Strictly professionals who have fallen prey to the curse and others who have happily survived it.

Strictly’s Giovanni with dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis. (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins

It feels like almost every year, Giovanni, 29, falls for a celebrity on the show.

Fans are still reeling from the news this week of his split from Love Island beauty girlfriend Maura Higgins, which is rumoured to have left her heartbroken.

It has been reported that the split was due to their work commitments. It’s said he’s been working 24/7 training with celeb partner Rose Ayling-Ellis and that they’ve become good friends.

Last year, he was rumoured to be more than just friends with his partner Ranvir Singh, although both have said that was not the case.

He began a serious relationship with Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts after they grew close during the 2018 series.

And, in 2015, he fell for his partner Georgia May Foote who subsequently dumped her boyfriend Sean Ward for the dancer.

Neil Jones and Katya Jones

Professional dancers Neil and Katya split in 2019. (Credit: BBC0

Strictly pros Neil and Katya Jones announced their split in 2019, less than a year after Katya was photographed kissing her 2018 dance partner Sean Walsh.

While the couple has remained friends since their split, it was reported that the infidelity highlighted problems within their relationship.

Katya,32, hit the headlines again last week after she performed a sultry tango with dance partner Adam Peaty which caused a stir after viewers believed they almost kissed live on air.

Swimmer Adam is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Eirianedd Munro, who he met on Tinder. It was alleged that other pros had warned Katya not to get too close to Adam.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaz and Janette are still going strong. (Credit: BBC)

So far, professional dancers Aljaz and Janette, who wed in 2017, have survived the Strictly curse.

While Janette, 37, has left the ballroom and is presenting It Takes Two alongside Ryan Clark, Aljaz is paired up with married Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies.

This week, it was reported that Janette had told Sara to treat the professional dancer ‘like he’s own’.

Sara, 37, was spurred on after the TV host told her: ” I’m good with it, your husband is good with it, you have to be good with it.”

What a great attitude!

Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer

Pros Kevin and Karen split in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Professional dancer Karen Hauer, who was eliminated from the competition last week with celeb partner Greg Wise, married former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton in 2015.

The couple, who worked together on the show, announced their split in 2018, just three years after they wed. The split was put down to hectic work schedules and long-distance commutes.

Then in 2019, it was confirmed that Kevin, 39, had started dating his 2018 celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, 34, after she split from her boyfriend of five years, Sam Tucknott. And the pair now live together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

Dianne and Joe where partnered together during the 2018 series. (Credit: BBC)

Flame-haired Dianne, who recently left the ballroom after partner Robert Webb pulled out the show, is rumoured to have become a victim to the curse in 2018, with then-boyfriend, ex-Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan.

It was reported that Dianne, 32, had shared a boozy kiss with her dance partner YouTuber Joe Sugg.

Shortly after, the dancer split from her actor boyfriend and began dating Joe, 30, and the pair are still happily coupled up.

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley

Pasha and Rachel are now married with children. (Credit: BBC)

Countdown mathematician Rachel Riley met pro dancer Pasha when the couple were paired together on the 2013 show, and the pair started dating in 2014.

Rachel, 35, later admitted that the Strictly curse helped her ‘break away’ from now ex-husband Jamie Gilbert who she had dated since her days at Oxford University.

Pasha, 41, left the dance floor in 2019 and said it was to find a ‘new challenge’ although it was reported that Rachel believed he was underpaid for his work on the TV show, and she was the primary motivator for him leaving.

The couple has since tied the knot in Las Vegas, have become parents to daughter Maven and have a second child due any day.

Strictly Come Dancing airs, Saturdays, 7pm and Sundays, 7.10pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.