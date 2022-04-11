Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together?

Fans are devastated that season 9 of Married At First Sight Australia is coming to end this week.

The series finale will reveal whether the remaining couples will decide to make their relationship last.

But which couples from the previous seasons are still together now?

Here’s a full list of all the MAFSA couples that are still together.

MAFSA couple Erin and Bryce decided to keep their relationship private after filming the reality series (Credit: E4)

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr are the longest-lasting couple who have been together since the second series of MAFSA.

The pair got married in 2016 and will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary this year.

However, the couple have notoriously remained private about their relationship.

Speaking to The D&M podcast, Erin said: “I’m sure it infuriates a lot of people that they’re not kept in the loop because the nature of reality TV is you then go on to flaunt your whole life on social media.

“I don’t think it’s normal.”

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have been together since the sixth series.

The pair got married in 2019 and in 2020 they welcomed their son, Oliver.

Celebrating their second wedding anniversary last year, Cam said: “In a world full of uncertainties, you are my certainty & I thank you for being my rock & my best friend every single day.”

Martha and Michael have announced that they’re engaged (Credit: E4)

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli

Another couple still together from season six are Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, who tied the knot in 2019.

However, the initial marriages on MAFSA aren’t officially binding.

So last year, the pair thrilled us all when they revealed their official engagement.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, Martha said: “It’s crazy to think we started our relationship on TV and many of you saw the first time we locked eyes on each other.

“Fast forward three years and so many people are still following our life journey, something we are truly grateful for.”

MAFSA couple Melissa and Bryce have twin boys together (Credit: E4)

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven have certainly been busy since filming Married At First Sight Australia.

Following last year’s season finale, the couple announced that they had moved in together, were engaged and expecting twins!

The couple welcomed their twin boys, Levi and Tate on 16 October last year.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Bryce Ruthven said: “Home under the one roof. #twins #premmie #10weekearly.”

MAFSA couple Kerry and Johnny are still together since filming the series (Credit: E4)

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente

Kerry Knight and Johnny Blabuziente are another success story from last year’s season.

Despite joining the series late, the pair hit if off really well and became one of the few couples to end the show strong.

Following the series, Kerry even moved to Brisbane to be with Johnny.

She also hinted that there may be children on the horizon in a recent instagram post.

Sharing a picture of themselves celebrating Johnny’s birthday, she said: “Thanks for bringing endless laughs and good times to me and everyone you know.

“You truly are one of a kind and it’s a real honour to stand by your side today and every day.”

