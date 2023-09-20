Which MAFS UK stars are actually still together?

MAFS UK has been on our screens since 2015, with viewers meeting over 70 singles who’ve attempted to find love by marrying someone they’ve never met over the years.

But how many of the stars are actually still together? Read on to find out…

MAFS UK Season 7 stars Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson are still together

Last series saw Zoe and Jenna make history as the first lesbian couple to marry on MAFS UK. They are also the only couple from 2022’s season seven to still be together.

Back in April, the happy couple celebrated their first anniversary – proving that the experiment does work.

“Just like the Queen had 2 birthdays…we have 2 anniversaries. 1st on 7th April and the other is the day our wedding aired and you all saw the beginning of our journey,” Zoe said on Instagram earlier this year.

Zoe also said it was the best year of her life with Jenna. “It’s probably been the best year of my life and I feel very thankful that I gave into my sister moaning and sent the application in,” she said.

Adam and Tanyah are still together (Credit: E4)

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling

Season six couple Adam Aveling and Tanyah Victoria are also still together. The couple, who met on the 2021 edition of the hit E4 show have been going strong since the series ended.

They welcomed their first child, Belle, in October of last year.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Adam posted some snaps of himself and Tanyah, wishing the new contestants well.

“MAFS is back tonight! We hope the new cast find what we have found! Good luck,” he captioned the snap.

Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder

Michelle and Owen, who first met on the 2020 series of MAFS UK, are still together too!

The happy couple have a joint Instagram account in which they share loved-up snaps with their 18.1k followers.

Back in May, they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Congratulations!

Has anyone else from MAFS UK stayed together?

Erm…no. Every other couple has split up or divorced since the show, which is probably a huge disappointment for the experts who matched them together.

Whilst the experiment may not be the biggest success when it comes to the UK version of the show, it’s proven far more successful in the US and Australia.

Two couples from the 2023 season of MAFS Australia are still together as it is, whilst only one couple remained together from the 2023 series of MAFS US.

Ella made MAFS UK history last night (Credit: E4)

What has happened so far on Married at First Sight UK?

Only two episodes of Married at First Sight UK have aired at the time of writing, however, a lot has already happened.

In episode one, Laura and Arthur tied the knot, however, his “cringeworthy” vows left both Laura and viewers feeling awkward. Seriously, who says “I love you” within minutes of meeting someone?

“I can’t decide what’s more cringe-worthy: Arthur professing his love to her or her attitude,” one viewer tweeted. Meanwhile, Jay and Luke married.

In episode two, which aired last night (Tuesday, September 19), Ella made history by becoming the first transgender woman to get married on the show.

“Crying at Ella and Nathaniel’s wedding. Her dad being adorable, the way Nathaniel helped her get through her vows… I just cannot. So beautiful,” one viewer tweeted.

Meanwhile, Roz and Thomas had a pretty awkward ceremony to get through too. But will all these stay together? Only time will tell…

Married At First Sight continues tonight (Wednesday, September 20) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

