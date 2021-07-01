Naga Munchetty was missing on BBC Breakfast today (Thursday July 1).

Forty-six-year-old presenter Naga normally hosts the show with Charlie Stayt.

But this morning Rachel Burden stepped in to cover.

So where was Naga?

So where was Naga today? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where was Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast today?

Naga normally presents the show with partner-in-crime Charlie from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The rest of the week sees her present her BBC Radio 5 Live morning show on Monday to Wednesday.

However, Naga was a no-show for today’s show, replaced by former 5 Live breakfast show host Rachel.

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty admits honeymoon was ‘boring’ but who is her husband?

It’s not unusual for presenters to chop and change, especially with the summer coming up.

But Naga was conspicuous by her absence today.

Naga normally presents the show on Thursdays to Saturdays (Credit: BBC)

Who replaced Naga?

Naga’s absence wasn’t discussed on the show this morning.

Along with Rachel, Sally Nugent and Nina Warhurst often replace the main hosts when they take days off.

And for Charlie and Rachel it was business as usual this morning.

There has been no comment from the BBC as to why Naga was missing today.

Scanning through social media, there was no word from Naga either.

It’s not clear if she will return tomorrow, so all eyes will be on BBC breakfast.

#BBCBreakfast now thats better. good to see rachel on the sofa. all you need to do now is give charlie a rest ! — Bryan Chipperfield (@BryanChipperfi1) July 1, 2021

Dear bbc …. as Louise is leaving could Rachel have the job for six days a week …… ? oh – that would involve sacking Munchetty but no one would mind that . Thanks . #BBCBreakfast — GG (@CostaSmeralda2) July 1, 2021

How did viewers react to Naga’s absence?

Despite Naga’s absence on the sofa today, viewers were very happy with her replacement.

One said on Twitter: “#BBCBreakfast now that’s better. Good to see Rachel on the sofa. all you need to do now is give charlie a rest!”

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty admits being a ‘bully’ at school

Another wrote: “Dear BBC …. as Louise is leaving could Rachel have the job for six days a week …… ?

“Oh – that would involve sacking Munchetty but no one would mind that. Thanks. #BBCBreakfast”

A third said: “Ooh lovely it’s Rachel today!”

Do you like watching Naga on BBC Breakfast? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.