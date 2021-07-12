Charlie Brooks leads the cast in brand new Channel 5 drama Lie With Me this week, and it promises to be the escapism we all need right now.

So where was it filmed? How many episodes is it and is it based on a book?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Channel 5 mini-series starring Charlie Brooks.

Lie with Me is a chilling tale starring Charlie Brooks (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Lie with Me: Channel 5 releases trailer of upcoming drama thriller with Charlie Brooks

Where was Lie with Me on Channel 5 filmed?

The series wrapped production on location in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this year.

So as well as being a punchy, moody thriller, it’s also got a beautiful sunny backdrop.

Production took place in the Australian city because the mini-series is a collaboration between Australian network Ten and the UK’s sister broadcaster Channel 5.

Filming commenced in 2020, meaning that Charlie had to spend some of that year more than 9000 miles from her home country and her family.

How many episodes is Lie with Me?

The new noir thriller is four parts.

Each episode is one hour long (including adverts).

The series starts on Monday July 12 2021 and subsequently airs on consecutive nights that week until Thursday July 15 2021.

This proved a big success with previous Channel 5 thrillers including The Intruder, The Drowning and The Deceived.

The series will air on Channel 5 and will be available to watch immediately afterwards on My5.

Anna (Charlie Brooks) and Jake (Brett Tucker) appear blissfully happy on the surface… (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Lie With Me on Channel 5: Who does Charlie Brooks play in new thriller?

Is Lie with Me based on a book?

Lie with Me is not based on a book.

But if it was a book, we’d read it!

The series, originally called With Intent, was created and written by Jason Herbison.

Soap fans will know that Jason is best known for writing episodes of Neighbours and Home and Away.

So it won’t be much of a surprise perhaps when the first episode ends with a huge plot reveal.

Is there a trailer for Lie With Me?

Channel 5 has released a teaser trailer for upcoming drama Lie With Me.

First of all, the trailer begins with the voice of actor Brett Tucker as suspicious husband Jay.

His character is heard telling his wife Anna: “We came here to make a new start…

“New country, new life – put all that bad stuff behind us.”

However, the images quickly change from happy families to menacing, troubled images of Anna staring through broken glass.

We hear Anna saying: “Jake cheated on me in London.

“It nearly destroyed us.”

We see shots of Anna and Jake arguing – and Anna is seen staring at herself in the mirror nursing a badly bruised shoulder.

Finally, the trailer ends with Anna’s voiceover saying: “This country is full of things that can kill you.”

Eek!

Lie With Me starts on Monday July 12 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Are you excited to watch Lie With Me on Channel 5? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.