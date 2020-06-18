Where is Piers Morgan? Here's why he's not on GMB today

Piers Morgan is not hosting Good Morning Britain today (June 18).

Fans have been taking to Twitter asking where the marmite presenter is as Ben Shephard fills in alongside Susanna Reid.

GMB fans have been asking where is Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

Where is Piers Morgan?

Before lockdown began, Piers worked a three-day week, presenting alongside Susanna on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

She then stayed on for 'Therapeutic Thursday' to host with Ben.

Ben then normally works Fridays with co-host Kate Garraway but, in her absence due to husband Derek's illness, Ranvir Singh has been standing in.

Several weeks into the controversial crisis, Piers began working Thursdays too.

However, he has now resumed his normal scheduled and work. a three day week.

Ben Shephard has been filling in for Piers (Credit: ITV)

When is Piers Morgan back?

Piers Morgan will be back to host GMB on Monday (June 22).

Many viewers called for him to be present to report on the COVID-19 crisis and ask challenging questions of the government.

But, with lockdown easing and the crisis abating, Piers has taken his Thursday back this week.

Ben and Susanna Reid work Therapeutic Thursdays together (Credit: ITV)

What is Therapeutic Thursday on GMB?

As Susanna welcomed viewers to Good Morning Britain at 6am, she didn't mention Piers.

But she did make reference to Therapeutic Thursday, as she said hello to Ben.

It was so named to refer to the relative calm on the show after three days of one-man tornado Piers.

Viewers are divided over which presenting style they prefer on the breakfast show.

Some feel that Piers makes the programme all about him, talking over guests - when he's not bellowing at them.

Others think that Ben is too nice and doesn't ask the probing questions necessary to get to the core of big issues.

Piers Morgan will be back on GMB on Monday (June 22) (Credit: ITV)

What have GMB said about Piers' absence?

GMB fans were confused when they tuned in to find Piers wasn't there.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Where’s Piers this morning? Gutted & disappointed he isn’t on the programme.

"I want to see him hold the Govt @GOVUK & brazen lying Boris @BorisJohnson to account. Lovely to see the incredible Susanna @susannareid100 though."

Another then added: "@GMB is Piers on a 3 day week now ???!"

Moments later, a third tweeted: "@GMB Is Piers not now hosting on a Thursday."

Fortunately, he'll back next week.

Do you think that Good Morning Britain is better without Piers?

