Where is Nicola in The A Word? Vinette Robinson discusses series 3

The A Word series three kicks off with a very notable character missing.

Nicola, played by Vinette Robinson, will not be in the show this evening (May 5).

Undoubtedly, fans will be wondering where is Nicola and whether she'll be making an appearance later on in the series.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of The A Word season three premiere...

Nicola and Eddie have split up in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Where is Nicola in The A Word?

Nicola has moved to a different part of the country.

Following her split from Eddie (Greg. McHugh), she decided to relocate to London from the Lake District.

READ MORE: Does Max Vento have autism in real life? The A Word star plays Joe

Unfortunately, this means she will not be in The A Word series three.

On a brighter note, Eddie, Alison (Morven Christie), Paul (Lee Ingleby), Maurice (Christopher Eccleston), Rebecca (Molly Wright) and of course Joe (Max Vento) are all returning.

Nicola has relocated to London (Credit: BBC)

What has Vinette Robinson said?

Despite not being in the new series, Vinette has taken to social media to promote it all the same.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I, for one, can’t wait to tune in and see my A Word family."

During an interview with Fault, she explained what attracted her to the script in the first place – writer Pete Bowker.

READ MORE: The A Word complete series 2 RECAP and what to expect from season 3

"[It's] the way that he observes relationships and behaviour," she said. "I also think that the way he approaches the subject is so beautiful because there is some levity there.

"It’s also an important subject, and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s quite nice to do something that’s different.

"There are loads of amazing procedural shows, but I can’t remember the last time I saw a really great family drama. I think there’s room for one."

Vinette Robinson starred in BBC series A Christmas Carol in December (Credit: BBC)

What is Vinette up to now?

Vinette played Mary Cratchit in the BBC series A Christmas Carol in December.

Last year, she also portrayed Pilot Tyce in the Hollywood blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Most recently, she teamed up with Line of Duty star Stephen Graham on upcoming movie Boiling Point – which is due for release next year.

What happens in The A Word series 3?

The new series is set two years on from when we last saw the characters.

Nicola and Paul are now divorced and lives 100 miles apart.

Meanwhile, Eddie is now living back with his dad Maurice following his split from Nicola.

It's getting a tad crowded over at Maurice's place as Paul and Joe are also staying with him temporarily.

Julie Hesmondhalgh has joined the cast of The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Rebecca is at university but makes an unexpected return home with a big surprise of her own.

There are also several new faces joining the show this series including former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, Call the Midwife's Sarah Gordy and Carnival Row actor David Gyasi.

Directed by Fergus O’Brien, series three was filmed in the Lake District and Manchester.

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.