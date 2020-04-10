How is Kate Garraway? Latest news on Good Morning Britain host and husband Derek Draper amid COVID-19 battle

Good Morning Britain fans were wondering how Kate Garraway was today (April 10).

The star usually hosts the shows alongside pal Ben Shephard on a Friday but she was replaced by Charlotte Hawkins.

Her absence comes after news broke that she and husband Derek Draper are battling coronavirus.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper have coronavirus symptoms (Credit: Splash News)

How is Kate Garraway?

Kate is currently self-isolating after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus – but they are mild.

The GMB star's husband Derek is currently in intensive care where he is being treated for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Kate is said to be incredibly worried about her husband's health while looking after their two children Darcey and William.

Although she hasn't spoken out publicly about her situation, the presenter sent in a message which was read out by Ben on Good Morning Britain today.

What did Kate Garraway's message say?

Kate updated GMB fans on her husband's condition, explaining he is still in intensive care and "very ill"

She said: "The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.

"I also know that they’re working just as hard on all the patients in their care. It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn’t enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could.

"I also want to say thank you so much to everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry that I’ve not been able to respond to them but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now.

"I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.

"I want to send a message of love and support to everyone going through this.

Kate ended with: "I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate."

