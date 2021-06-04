Tipping Point on ITV has become a staple for quiz show fans across the country with its daily doses of trivia and arcade game thrills.

However, Tipping Point is not on today (Friday, June 4) because the channel is rolling out live sport all afternoon until The Chase at 5pm.

So what’s on in its place and when will it be back on?

Horse racing takes the place of Tipping Point today (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Tipping Point on today?

Quiz show fans will have to find something else to do this afternoon because live horse racing dominates the ITV schedules from 1.30pm onwards.

The afternoon of racing is a big one for fans of the sport.

Along with the Derby, the One Thousand Guineas, the Two Thousand Guineas and the Saint Ledger, The Oaks is part of the five English classic horse races in the UK.

Read more: Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant Shirley’s appearance

ITV is going to town on the Derby Festival from the Epsom race course, with Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlain presenting a whole weekend of races.

Today it’s The Oaks at 4.30pm, which follows races throughout the afternoon.

And tomorrow it’s the turn of The Derby itself.

Ben and the gang will be back on Monday (Credit: ITV)

When will Tipping Point be back on?

Have no fear Tipping Point fans.

The show will be back on Monday (June 7) after today’s absence in its usual time slot.

Host Ben Shephard will be back to welcome another three contestants, each with a crack at winning £10,000.

It will then continue throughout the week uninterrupted.

It’ll be like nothing has ever happened.

How did viewers react to the bad news?

Viewers weren’t best pleased when they heard the news.

One used a Father Ted gif of the swearing priest, and captioned the video snippet by saying: “Bloody horse racing is on today – meaning no #TippingPoint.”

Read more: Tipping Point on Twitter: Viewers turned off by ‘inappropriate’ ad during break

Another matched the viewers frustration by leaving a facepalm emoi as a response.