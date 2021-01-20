The Chase along with many other ITV and BBC shows won’t be on tonight. But where is the game show and when is it back?

The inauguration of Joe Biden is today (January 20) and the BBC and ITV have shifted their schedules to fit in coverage of the ceremony.

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States after defeating Donald Trump in the latest election.

Donald Trump is the outbound president (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is the inauguration on TV?

Both ITV and the BBC will be covering the event on Wednesday (January 20) afternoon.

The BBC’s programme will run from 4pm until 6pm, while ITV’s coverage will be on for a little longer, from 3.30pm until 6pm.

The opening remarks at the ceremony usually start around 11.30am local time in Washington DC, which is 4.30pm here.

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which TV shows does the inauguration of Joe Biden affect?

The inauguration will affect a number of late afternoon shows.

The standard programming on the BBC this week sees The Farmer’s Country Showdown air at 3.45pm-4.30pm, followed by The Bidding Room (at 4.30pm-5.15pm), then Pointless (from 5.15pm until 6pm) and finally BBC News at 6pm.

However this afternoon, Escape to the Country is airing from 3pm until 4pm, and after the inauguration, BBC News will air as normal.

I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States.

Luckily for Pointless fans, viewers don’t have to wait until Thursday for the next episode.

The BBC has shifted the quiz show, which features hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, to 5.15pm on BBC Two, in place of the Flog It! repeats.

Pointless is on BBC Two instead (Credit: BBC)

Where is The Chase?

Over on ITV, the channel usually airs Lingo at 3pm, followed by Tipping Point at 4pm and then The Chase at 5pm, after which ITV News is on.

But today, a repeat called Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals will air ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden, from 3pm until 3.30pm, and after the presidential ceremony, ITV News will air as normal.

The Chase viewers will have to wait another day for more Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV)

What happens at the inauguration?

The event marks the US’ official transition from one president to the next. Up to this point, since winning the election, Joe Biden has been ‘president-elect’.

The ceremony will take place in America’s capital city, Washington DC, in front of the US Capitol building.

As the country’s lawmakers take their seats, Joe Biden will swear an oath to the job he is about to take on.

The ceremony takes place in front of the US Capitol (Credit: Patrick Semansky / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

Article II, Section One, Clause 8, in the United States Constitution sets out the oath that presidents must say aloud.

It reads: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Taking the oath is a vow to carry out the responsibilities of the president in accordance with the US Constitution.

