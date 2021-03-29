Steph’s Packed Lunch will no longer air this week on Channel 4 – but why has it been cancelled?

The popular daytime programme – hosted by Steph McGovern – was notably missing from the TV schedule today (March 29).

Soon after the presenter signed off last Friday, the show’s official Twitter account announced the change.

Steph’s Packed Lunch is on a break for Easter (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is Steph’s Packed Lunch?

They also confirmed the show won’t be back until Monday 12 April.

The announcement read: “And that’s it – we’re off air now over Easter.

“BUT – we’ll all be back again on Monday 12th April at 12:30pm on @Channel4. See you then!”

Naturally, viewers were devastated by the schedule change.

One wrote: “Aww now what will I watch in the afternoons till you’re back. Can’t you show repeats of this show? Guess it’s back to boring Loose Women for a couple of weeks. You’ll be so missed!”

In addition, a second said: “Nooo! Hope you all have a well deserved break with your families and we will eagerly await your return on the 12th.”

A third added: “Gonna miss you all. Lockdown lunch times have been so much easier with you to share it with.”

Another commented: “Aww so going miss you guys. You’ve been the highlight of this miserable lockdown.

“Have a such a laugh watching you. Enjoy your break. Happy Easter!”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Really miserable to hear this!”

Instead, Channel 4 is airing a repeat of Couple’s Come Dine With Me.

The culinary competition will be followed by Find It, Fix It, Flog It at 1:05pm.

Steph McGovern hosts the day time magazine show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is on the show?

Steph, 38, is often joined by a host of famous faces on the day time magazine show.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie Price landed the opportunity to join Steph as a roving reporter.

Last week, the former glamour model responded to the rumours that she is pregnant while on the show.

Katie, who is currently dating boyfriend Carl Woods, explained: “I’ve put on weight. Anyone can speculate what they like. Pictures can be deceiving in lots of different ways.”

Steph then asked whether Katie had deliberately intended to spark speculation by omitting certain details in the post.

In addition, Katie, 42, replied: “It was literally a picture, and everyone was saying you’re pregnant. I’m not saying I am and I’m not saying I’m not.”

