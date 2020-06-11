Where is Piers Morgan? Why is he not on GMB today?

Some GMB viewers got a shock when they tuned in as the show began today (Thursday, June 11) as Piers Morgan wasn't there!

Fans of the presenter have got used to seeing him interrogate guests on a Thursday during the coronavirus crisis.

Piers Morgan is missing from GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan slammed by viewers over Madeleine McCann mistake

But they woke up instead to Ben Shephard alongside Susanna Reid.

Here’s the world you’re waking up to with @Benshephard and @Susannareid100… - From Saturday grandparents can hug grandchildren and ‘support bubbles’ are introduced. - Boris Johnson is considering scrapping the 2m rule to enable schools to fully reopen in September. pic.twitter.com/neGB4CJ6E7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 11, 2020

Ben Shephard replaced Piers Morgan on today's GMB (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dr Hilary slated for suggesting teachers work weekends

Which days does Piers Morgan host GMB?

Before lockdown began Piers worked a three-day week, presenting alongside Susanna on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

She then stayed on for 'Therapeutic Thursday' to host with Ben Shephard.

Ben then normally works Fridays with co-host Kate Garraway but, in her absence due to husband Derek's illness, Ranvir Singh has been standing in.

Several weeks into the controversial crisis, Piers began working Thursdays too. Many viewers called for him to be present to report on the COVID-19 crisis and ask challenging questions of the government.

But, with lockdown easing and the crisis abating, Piers has taken his Thursday back this week.

What is Therapeutic Thursday on GMB?

As Susanna welcomed viewers to Good Morning Britain at 6am, she didn't mention Piers.

But she did make reference to Therapeutic Thursday, as she said hello to Ben.

It was so named to refer to the relative calm on the show after three days of one-man tornado Piers.

Viewers are divided over which presenting style they prefer on the breakfast show.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Some feel that Piers makes the programme all about him, talking over guests - when he's not bellowing at them.

Others think that Ben is too nice and doesn't ask the probing questions necessary to get to the core of big issues.

What has Piers said about being missing from GMB?

Piers confirmed to his 7.5 million Twitter followers yesterday that he wouldn't be hosting Thursday's show.

He revealed his absence, replying to a viewer who tweeted: "@piersmorgan can you please let Susanna Reid complete a sentence without interrupting her on GMB tomorrow?”

Piers quipped: "Definitely - I'm not in tomorrow."

However, there's no official statement about why he's off.

What have GMB viewers said?

Where is piers Morgan? — graham bird (@bartab7) June 11, 2020

Do you think that Good Morning Britain is better without Piers?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.