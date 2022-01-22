Matt Tebbutt replaced on Saturday Kitchen as he recovers from emergency surgery

Matt Tebbutt is best known for kick starting your weekend on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen – but where is the host today?

The presenter is missing from the cookery programme this Saturday (January 22).

But why isn’t Matt on the show? And who is his replacement?

Matt Tebbutt is missing from Saturday Kitchen today – but where is he? (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen: Where is Matt Tebbutt?

The 48-year-old presenter has been forced to skip today’s show after undergoing surgery this week.

He was rushed to The Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, Wales on Tuesday (January 18) following health concerns.

Matt went on to have his appendix removed after being put on a morphine drip.

Announcing the dramatic news on Instagram this week, the star shared a shot of himself in hospital.

Matt captioned the post: “Me, a morphine drip and an emergency appendectomy are keeping me from a much-anticipated lunch at @manteca_london with @ollysmith @sarah10016 @hardiegrantuk.

“But everything and everyone here at The Grange hospital in Gwent have been fantastic.”

The BBC star went on the praise the NHS for keeping him safe and helping everything go so smoothly.

He concluded: “Couldn’t ask for more from such a brilliant health service so grateful. #nhs #nhsnurse #thegrangehospital #appendectomy.”

As a result, Matt is unable to host today’s programme.

So grateful!

The star has since been inundated with messages of support on social media.

On a recent post, one viewer wrote: “Will miss you in the morning but wishing you a speedy recovery!”

A second added: “Will miss you tomorrow Matt. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Enjoy the books and the enforced rest.”

Angela Hartnett has been called in to replace Matt (Credit: BBC One)

Who is replacing Matt on Saturday Kitchen?

However, the show must go on!

Angela Hartnett will take over hosting duties on the BBC One series.

The chef will be joined by Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon.

In addition, Anna Haugh, Ravneet Gill and Olly Smith are also in the kitchen.

