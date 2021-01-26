Where is Marcella’s scar from? Shock ending to series two explained

Marcella’s back, but where is her scar from? Actress Anna Friel is on screen again for a third series of the ITV detective show.

And this time, she has a visible scar on her face.

But where did she get it? What happened at the end of series two?

Anna Friel is back for series three of Marcella (Credit: ITV)

Where is Marcella’s scar from?

Viewers might remember that she did it herself. The last time we saw the character, everyone thought she was dead.

After her colleague Rav (Ray Panthaki) talked her out of leaping off the police station roof, she knocked him unconscious, then sliced her face and cut her hair.

She slashed her own face at the end of series two (Credit: ITV)

What happened at the end of series two? Why did she cut her face?

She did it as part of a plan to disguise herself.

Marcella discovered that Jane Colletti was the one murdering children to stop them becoming abusers.

She realised Jane had kidnapped her son, Edward, and planned on killing him next, so she confronted the killer and after a face off, saved Edward.

But Marcella also learned, through hypnotherapy, that she had accidentally killed Juliette, her baby, years ago by smothering her.

In her guilt, she was about to chuck herself off a building when Rav saved her.

In the final scene, days later, she was living as a homeless person in a dark tunnel. Frank Young (Hugo Speer) found her and asked if she would go undercover, since everyone thought she was dead.

The department in law I work for could use a dead police officer to go undercover.

He explained that there had been a fire at an abandoned house. Three people had died – including, apparently, her.

The bodies were so badly burned, he explained, that authorities used DNA to identify them.

“For some reason there’s been a mix-up with the DNA,” he said. “So now, you’re dead. The department in law I work for could use a dead police officer to go undercover. What do you say?”

But how did the DNA mix-up happen? Back in series one, she used a homeless woman’s DNA to stop bosses from ruling her out of the investigation into Grace Gibson’s death. It was that homeless woman who died in the fire.

It was a dark end to the last series, as Marcella considered going undercover (Credit: ITV)

What has Anna Friel said about the scar?

Anna addressed the new episodes during a chat on This Morning.

Host Holly Willoughby asked the actress about the shock ending of series two and Anna said: “There are many, many, many emotional scars.

“You do see the scar. I know because I sat in makeup every single morning, for an hour, while they applied a prosthetic.”

Teasing what happened to her alter-ego after the end of series two, Anna said: “There’s a surprise – without ruining the story – further in the series. You will see exactly what happens in the right timing, as soon as she came out of the tunnel and what she did with that scar… you’ll get to see it in all its full glory.”

