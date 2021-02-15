Ben Field was a churchwarden who murdered elderly teacher Peter Farquhar and preyed on his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, but where is Maids Moreton murderer Ben Field now?

He manipulated the vulnerable and elderly purely for his own financial gain.

Channel 4 examines his disgusting crimes in Catching a Killer (the show is repeated on Monday February 15 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know.

Benjamin Field duped Peter Farquhar into a fake relationship (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Ben Field and what did he do?

Churchwarden Benjamin Field murdered an author to inherit his estate.

Ben duped 69-year-old Peter Farquhar into a fake relationship to get him to change his will.

Mr Farquhar died in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton in October 2015.

Ben, now 29, tried to make his death look like an accident or suicide.

Police also suspected he was guilty of plotting to kill Mr Farquhar’s neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, 83, with whom he’d had a sexual relationship

A jury found him not guilty of killing Ann.

Ben admitted duping both Mr Farquhar and Miss Moore-Martin into fake relationships with him as part of a plot to get them to change their wills.

However, he denied any involvement in their deaths.

Miss Moore-Martin died of natural causes in May 2017.

Where is Ben Field now?

A jury found Ben guilty of murder at Oxford Crown Court on August 09 2019.

The Baptist’s son earlier pleaded guilty to three offences of fraud and two of burglary.

The court heard how Ben Field carried out a sustained “gaslighting” plot aimed at making Mr Farquhar question his sanity.

Ben drugged Mr Farquhar’s drinks with bioethanol and poteen, a high strength Irish alcohol, and his food was laced with drugs.

Jurors were told Ben “suffocated him” when he was too weak to resist.

The judge sentenced Ben to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 36 years on 18 October 2019.

Mr Justice Sweeney said the criminal was a “well-practiced and able liar”, adding: “I have no doubt that you are a dangerous offender.”

Ben Field killed Mr Farquhar and preyed on Ann Moore-Martin (Credit: YouTube)

Did he show any remorse?

Ben reportedly showed “no remorse”.

Ian Farquhar, the victim’s brother, said in a statement: “Ben Field is a deeply malevolent and thoroughly evil man who callously and greedily seduced his way into my brother’s life.

“His sentence brings some justice to this horrific event in our family’s life. Though of course the wound will always remain.”

Mark Glover, of Thames Valley Police, said Ben was “unlike any other criminal” he had encountered in his 31-year career.

He said: “The extent of his planning, deception and cruelty towards his victims is frankly staggering, and I do not believe he has ever shown an ounce of remorse or contrition.

“If he is sorry for anything it is that he got caught.”

Catching a Killer on Channel 4

When elderly teacher Peter Farquhar was found dead at home in the village of Maids Moreton in 2015, it was sad and unexpected…

But no one thought it suspicious until, 18 months later, his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin also fell ill and died.

The two deaths prompted a police investigation.

Eventually, they found that Ben Field, a would-be vicar and academic, had recently become part of both of their lives and benefited from their wills.

This programme shows that, by delving back in time through friends’ and loved ones’ memories of Peter and Ben’s relationship, as well as Peter’s diary, the police discovered a story of love and betrayal.

The documentary originally aired in January 2020.

Viewers were horrified by the actions of convicted murderer Ben Field after watching the show.

They took to Twitter to talk about how tragic the story was, describing it as “emotional”, “heartbreaking” and sensitively handled by the filmmakers.

Catching a Killer airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday February 15 2021.

