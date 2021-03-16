Loose Women viewers were left “gutted” as the programme failed to air today – but where is the ITV show and when is it back?

The popular daytime show is cancelled for the remainder of the week due to Cheltenham horse racing.

However, some fans were caught off guard after realising it wasn’t on earlier today (March 16).

Loose Women is cancelled for the remainder of the week (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women ‘cancelled’ this week

The ITV show has been cancelled to make room for the Cheltenham Festival.

Instead, the annual horse racing event will stream live from 1 – 4.30pm every day.

Furthermore, the ITV News has taken the show’s usual 12.30pm slot.

It is believed the lunchtime programme will also be disrupted for the Grand National festival next month.

Cheltenham Festival will air this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did viewers react?

Many took to social media to share their feelings about the cancellation of the female-fronted panel show.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I’m so confused. I thought I had lost an hour, where’s @loosewomen the news came on and thought it was half one!!”

Gutted it isn’t on today!

A second added:”@loosewomen Gutted it isn’t on today!”

In addition, a third asked: “@LooseWomen why are you not on TV today? Why has the news been put on all afternoon instead?”

Loose Women is back on next week (Credit: ITV)

A fourth complained: “No Loose Women today!!!”

Meanwhile, others switched over to Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

One added: “Quite like this #StephsPackedLunch. Might not go back to #LooseWomen.”

Furthermore, a second stated: “Actually #StephsPackedLunch is pretty entertaining. Watch out #LooseWomen… #lockdownlife.”

When is the ITV show back on?

According to the TV schedule, the panel show will resume next Monday (March 22) at 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, it comes after the programme was recently forced off air due to the budget.

