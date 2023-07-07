Where is Jimmy Nail now as new photo emerges? The actor and singer was a HUGE star in the 80s and 90s

Once upon a time, you couldn’t put the telly on, or the radio, without seeing or hearing Jimmy Nail – so where is he now?

The actor and singer was a HUGE star in the 80s and 90s, appearing in some of the most popular TV series of the time. The Geordie then launched a highly-successful singing career.

Just writing this means I am resigned to having the song Crocodile Shoes walking around my head all day! It’s a sacrifice I’m prepared to make for ED! readers…

To some, Jimmy Nail even became an unlikely sex symbol. Here’s everything we know about where Jimmy Nail is now, including a surprising new photo.

Jimmy Nail and the cast of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What is Jimmy Nail famous for?

Jimmy Nail is an actor and singer, who enjoyed massive fame during the 80s, 90s, and early 00s.

He is perhaps most famous for playing Oz Osbourne in the hugely popular TV series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. Having made his name amongst the impressive ensemble cast, he then achieved success as a leading man in his own right.

The actor first appeared on TV in 1983, when he was 29. He played Metcalfe in two episodes of Spyship, and subsequently popped up in multiple TV shows, including Minder, Master of the Game, and Blott on the Landscape.

But it was his role in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in 1983 which rocketed him to fame. TV audiences loved him so much, TV bosses subsequently gave him his very own leading role as Freddie Spender in Spender.

Jimmy played a Northeast England police detective with marital problems in the series, which ran from 1991 to 1993. In 1994, Jimmy portrayed Jed Shepperd in the TV series Crocodile Shoes.

The drama followed a Geordie factory worker who wrote country songs and looked for his big break in the music industry. Of course, Jimmy sang the theme tune, which went on to become a chart hit.

Jimmy also starred in films including Still Crazy, and Evita opposite Madonna. The actor and singer enjoyed a successful singing career, and recorded a 1992 number one single Ain’t No Doubt.

Jimmy Nail spotted in 2012 (Credit: Noble Draper Pictures/SplashNews.com)

Who did he play in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet?

Jimmy played abrasive bricklayer Oz Osbourne in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet from 1983 until 2004 – despite originally auditioning to be an extra.

He appeared in a total of 40 episodes, and once said of the role: “I didn’t understand at the time what the scale of the job was going to be.”

Oz was a loud, belligerent, drunken Geordie with an almost impenetrable accent. His major passions in life were darts, drinking with his mates, supporting Newcastle United and Country & Western music.

The series was recently accused of being un-PC, with UKTV cutting some of the more controversial scenes from the show.

As well as Jimmy, the cast included a gaggle of TV legends including Tim Healy, Timothy Spall, and Kevin Whately.

Jimmy Nail and the cast of Still Crazy in 1998 (Credit: Cover Images)

Where is Jimmy Nail now?

Jimmy Nail last appeared on TV in 2009. He played Phil in the TV series Parents of the Band between 2008 and 2009. The comedy series, created by Jimmy and Tarquin Gotch, was set around a teenage musical band.

It was commissioned for six episodes. Jimmy composed the theme music with Gary Kemp, of Spandau Ballet fame.

After that, Jimmy seemed to slip into a semi-retirement.

However, in 2016, he performed in the musical War of the Worlds. Jimmy played Parson Nathaniel, opposite Heidi Range as Beth.

Several years later, Jimmy came out of retirement again to act and sing in The Last Ship, a musical by Sting about the shipbuilders of Newcastle-upon-Tyne. The show opened in Chicago.

On Broadway, when ticket sales began to drop, Sting replaced Jimmy to try to save the musical, but it ended after a short run.

Jimmy was due to reprise his role in the UK premiere at Northern Stage on 12 March 2018, but it fell through at the last minute.

The show’s producer Karl Sydow stated: “After protracted negotiations carried out in good faith, we regret to announce the production’s offer of employment to Jimmy Nail has been withdrawn. Joe McGann will replace him when the show opens in Newcastle in March.”

Jimmy said: “I was very much looking forward to appearing in Sting’s The Last Ship, particularly here in my home city, sadly that’s not to be.”

He was last living in London, with his wife Miriam Jones and two kids.

How old is he now?

Jimmy Nail was born James Michael Aloysius Bradford in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England on March 16, 1954.

He is currently 69 years of age.

Alan Shearer, Jimmy Nail, and Sting pictured together in April 2023 (Credit: Instagram @Alan Shearer)

Is Jimmy Nail friends with Sting?

Jimmy Nail and Sting are indeed friends. In fact, the most recent picture of Crocodile Shoes actor Jimmy is with Sting, and fellow Geordie Alan Shearer.

Jimmy and Sting both grew up in Wallsend, down the street from the shipyards in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Alan Shearer and Jimmy Nail were among the packed audience in Newcastle in April, to witness a very special show from music legend Sting, on his return to home turf.

In fact, Jimmy even joined Sting on stage to perform. Sharing a backstage photo of himself and Jimmy, alongside Sting, Alan wrote: “Three Geordies who did okay!”

Jimmy worked in the shipyards and is the son of a shipyard foreman, hence why he was so perfect for the role in Sting’s musical The Last Ship.

Read more: Where is Nick Berry now? The truth about why he quit acting for good

Were you a fan of Jimmy Nail? Would you like to see him back on TV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.