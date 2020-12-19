When is Home Alone on TV? And where is Kevin now?

It’s almost Christmas and now fans are desperate to know when Home Alone is going to be on TV to help them get into the spirit.

It’s synonymous with the festive period, and for many Xmas wouldn’t feel right without watching Kevin’s parents accidentally head off on holiday without him.

Fans want to know where to watch Home Alone (Credit: Disney)

When is Home Alone on TV this Christmas?

Surprisingly, Home Alone isn’t scheduled to air on TV this year.

However, fear not, as its sequels are still getting broadcast.

You can catch Home Alone 2: Lost In New York on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 5:30pm.

It’s more low-key sequel, Home Alone 3, airs the following day at 2.55pm.

Home Alone is available on Disney+ (Credit: Disney)

Is Home Alone on Disney Plus?

Yes, Home Alone and its sequels are currently available to stream on the platform.

You can sign up for the streaming service here.

Read more: Downton Abbey desperate for new series after ITV airs classic episodes

Macaulay Culkin turned 40 this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How old was Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone?

Macaulay Culkin was just 10 years old when he starred in the hit film as cheeky youngster Kevin McCallister.

It made him a Hollywood star overnight, and the rest is history.

Macaulay Culkin is making an acting comeback (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where is Kevin from Home Alone now?

Macaulay Culkin was a huge star as a child after starring in Home Alone, and for the following four years he was practically everywhere.

However, at the the tender age of 14 he decided to take a break from acting.

His private life became the subject of attention in 2002 when he began dating actress Mila Kunis.

Read more: Lidl is selling Christmas tins of Reece’s Peanut Butter Miniatures for £6

One year later, in 2003, he returned to his acting career with a cameo role in Will & Grace.

His roles ever since have been few and far between.

However, in 2020 he was cast in the upcoming series of American Horror Story.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

What is the Home Alone theme song?

There is nothing in the world that can make you feel quite so festive as the Home Alone theme song.

Well, maybe Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, but Home Alone definitely comes a close second!

It was composed by John Williams, who famously also wrote the music for the first three Harry Potter films and numerous other blockbusters.

Catherine O’Hara plays the mum in both Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek

Who plays the mum from Home Alone?

With the meteoric rise in success of Netflix series Schitt’s Creek, many have tuned in a felt that familiar feeling of: “Wait, I know that face!”

And they’d be right!

Catherine O’Hara, who plays lovingly kooky matriarch Moira Rose in the hilarious sitcom, is known to many as Kevin’s panic-stricken mother in Home Alone.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.