Holly Willoughby will not feature on This Morning today ( April 19) – but where is the much-loved presenter?

The 40-year-old has been notably missing from the ITV programme for two weeks, while she took a break for Easter alongside Phillip Schofield.

But why isn’t Holly appearing on the sofa this week? And who is replacing her?

Holly Willoughby is missing from This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Holly Willoughby today?

Holly and Phillip departed the show for Easter earlier this month.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have stood in for them on one week.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stepped in to host last week.

Thank you to the lovely Rochelle Humes for keeping my side of the sofa warm

However, Phil will return to the show alongside Rochelle Humes today.

Announcing the change on Instagram yesterday, Holly broke the news to fans.

She explained she was working on a new venture, as she posed with son Chester in the garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Read more: This Morning viewers baffled by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence

Holly penned: “Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester…

“Working on something else next week, which I can’t wait to share with you all.”

In addition, she added: “Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x.”

How did This Morning fans react?

However, some fans were left disheartened by the post.

One wrote: “So no This Morning for you this week either?”

A second said: “Gutted you’re not on This Morning for another week, but can’t wait to see what you’re working on though.”

Rochelle Humes is stepping in for Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond gets ‘ticking off’ from vet during phone-in

A third added: “That’s a shame, been looking forward to seeing Phil and Holly again!”

Meanwhile, others told Holly to make the most of the break.

Another commented: “Missing seeing you on TV when I’m not at work. Hope you are enjoying your time off. Looking forward to hearing the news what you got to share.”

When is Holly Willoughby back?

Holly will be back on screens next Monday (April 26).

She will return to the show alongside co-host Phillip.

A This Morning spokesperson told ED!: “Holly is on a pre-planned week off this week and Rochelle will be presenting This Morning with Phillip.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.