Where is Holly Willoughby today?
TV

Where is Holly Willoughby today? This Morning host replaced by Rochelle Humes

Holly isn't appearing on the sofa this week

By Rebecca Calderwood

Holly Willoughby will not feature on This Morning today ( April 19) – but where is the much-loved presenter?

The 40-year-old has been notably missing from the ITV programme for two weeks, while she took a break for Easter alongside Phillip Schofield.

But why isn’t Holly appearing on the sofa this week? And who is replacing her?

Holly Willoughby is missing from This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Holly Willoughby today?

Holly and Phillip departed the show for Easter earlier this month.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have stood in for them on one week.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stepped in to host last week.

Thank you to the lovely Rochelle Humes for keeping my side of the sofa warm

However, Phil will return to the show alongside Rochelle Humes today.

Announcing the change on Instagram yesterday, Holly broke the news to fans.

She explained she was working on a new venture, as she posed with son Chester in the garden.

Read more: This Morning viewers baffled by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence

Holly penned: “Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester…

“Working on something else next week, which I can’t wait to share with you all.”

In addition, she added: “Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x.”

How did This Morning fans react?

However, some fans were left disheartened by the post.

One wrote: “So no This Morning for you this week either?”

A second said: “Gutted you’re not on This Morning for another week, but can’t wait to see what you’re working on though.”

Rochelle Humes is stepping in for Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond gets ‘ticking off’ from vet during phone-in

A third added: “That’s a shame, been looking forward to seeing Phil and Holly again!”

Meanwhile, others told Holly to make the most of the break.

Another commented: “Missing seeing you on TV when I’m not at work. Hope you are enjoying your time off. Looking forward to hearing the news what you got to share.”

When is Holly Willoughby back?

Holly will be back on screens next Monday (April 26).

She will return to the show alongside co-host Phillip.

A This Morning spokesperson told ED!: “Holly is on a pre-planned week off this week and Rochelle will be presenting This Morning with Phillip.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bernice Blackstock returning to Emmerdale
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Bernice Blackstock making explosive return
Emmerdale: Tracy fears baby Frankie has cancer, Amy Walsh reveals
Stephen McGann composite
Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann: Real life-tragedy behind his role as Doctor Patrick Turner
fans of the graham norton show slam him for tom cruise appearance
The Graham Norton Show: Tom Cruise slammed by viewers for dominating Friday’s episode
Fans got a shock when James Nesbitt appeared in Line Of Duty
Line Of Duty: Will James Nesbitt appear in episode six and what did he say about Jed Mercurio?
Katherine Ryan on All That Glitters: BBC stands by comedian amid complaints about ‘White men’ joke