This Morning returned today with Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, who was filling in for Holly Willoughby. But where is Holly?

Phil and Holly enjoyed a break over Christmas, however, it was only Phil who returned today (January 4).

On Monday’s show, Phil explained that Rochelle was joining him because Holly is spending some “extra days” with her family.

Rochelle filled in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Where is Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Opening the show, Phil said: “Holly is spending some extra days with the family so Rochelle is here.”

The pair then went on to discuss their Christmas break.

Viewers were gutted to not see Holly on the programme.

Holly is spending some extra days with her family (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Here we go again ‘Holly is having a few extra days off’.”

Another wrote: “Where is Holly…”

A third added: “Good morning! It’s the first show of 2021 and Holly is nowhere to be found.”

It comes weeks after Holly took a couple of days off the show after her children suffered a coronavirus scare.

In November, Holly explained she and her family followed Government guidelines and waited for test results – which came back negative.

Rochelle and Phil return following their Christmas breaks (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say?

She wrote on Instagram: “Over the last few days, two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

“In line with Government guidelines, we were waiting for results for the tests before I could return to work.”

She continued: “Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from This Morning.

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them.

Holly’s children suffered a coronavirus scare in November (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Thankfully all tests come back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

