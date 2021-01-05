Holly Willoughby was replaced on This Morning again today, but where is she?

On Monday’s show, her co-star Phillip Schofield explained Rochelle Humes would be filling in for Holly as she enjoyed some extra days off with her family.

Today, Rochelle returned again but some viewers were left complaining on Twitter.

Rochelle filled in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning again today (Credit: ITV)

Phil opened the show by joking: “Holly’s not around today, she’s just about to wrap up her filming commitments for The Masked Singer.

“She’ll be back with us tomorrow,” as Rochelle laughed.

Rochelle said: “You’re naughty!”

Phil later confirmed Holly was dealing with “childcare issues” and would be back on Wednesday.

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said: “3 weeks off at Christmas and a 4 day week isn’t enough for that millionaire.”

Another wrote: “Holly having another well earned break?”

On Monday, one person tweeted: “Why does Holly Willoughby need an ‘extra couple of days with the family’ she’s had 2 weeks.”

Holly is enjoying extra time off with her family (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Holly’s absence was explained on the show on Monday.

Phil told viewers: “Holly is spending some extra days with the family so Rochelle is here.”

Meanwhile, last month, Holly revealed she considered taking a break from the show during the first wave of coronavirus.

The daytime programme remained on air throughout the two lockdowns and the rest of the year.

However, Holly admitted she felt a “pull” to stay at home with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their children initially.

Holly admitted she considered taking a break from the show during the first wave of coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say?

She told the Mirror: “Right at the beginning, when we didn’t know that much about it and the schools were closed, there was about two or three weeks where I think there was a real pull for me to stay at home.

“I was scared like everybody else. You didn’t really know or understand what this virus was, how you were going to get it, how it was actually passed, how long it lived on a surface for.”

She added: “I think that there was a lot of fear there and that didn’t pass me by, but you’ve got to keep going on.”

