Where is Agatha Raisin filmed? Stunning locations from Wiltshire to West London

Agatha Raisin features some stunning scenery and you’ve probably fantasised about moving to some of the filming locations for the Acorn TV show.

From Wiltshire to West London, filming for the show has taken place in a lot of recognisable places – and we cover it all here…

Ever wondered if Carsely is a real place? (Credit: Acorn TV)

Where is Agatha Raisin set? Is it a real place?

Agatha Raisin is set in the fictional village of Carsley, in the Cotswolds.

In the books, Carsley is described as a large village nestled in a fold of the Cotswolds Hills and is a short drive from Moreton-in-Marsh.

Carsley has many neighbouring villages where some of the events of the series also take place, including Dembley, Ancombe and Hebberdon.

Mircester, Evesham, Cirencester and Winter Parva are also nearby.

Agatha Raisin author MC Beaton and her husband retired to the Cotswolds after her son finished university, which consequently inspired her to set the book series in the beautiful region.

Agatha Raisin filming locations: Where is the show filmed?

The main filming location is the village of Biddestone in northwest Wiltshire, which stands in as the fictional Carsley.

Biddestone provides the gorgeous Village Green lined with rows of stone houses and a duck pond that often features in the show.

Bristol has also been used for a lot of filming of the show.

Agatha Raisin and the Witches of Wyckhaden took filming out of Biddlestone (Credit: Acorn TV)

Where was the Witches of Wyckhadden filmed?

Agatha heads out of Carsley for this episode so if you were wondering if filming took place somewhere else, you’d be right!

The gorgeous Georgian castle, Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire, was used as the filming location for the Wyckhadden Hotel.

Filming for the episode also took place in the town of Malvern, Worcestershire.

Where was Fairies of Fryham filmed?

Agatha also left cosy Carsley to head to Fryham – another fictional village – for the Fairies of Fryham episode.

Hamswell House in Bath was used as the filming location for the Trumpington-James’s Manor House.

Hamswell House has been used as a filming location in shows such as Skins and Casualty. It was also used for the film Tess of the D’Urbervilles starring Eddie Redmayne.

Filming took place outside of Biddestone for this episode… (Credit: Acorn TV)

Agatha Raisin filming locations: Where else has the show been filmed?

For the Curious Curate, filming took place in the town of Malmesbury in Wiltshire, close to the village of Biddestone.

The Haunted House episode which features the haunted Ivy Hall was filmed at Chavenage House in Gloucestershire. Poldark also used the Manor House for filming.

For Love, Lies and Liquor filming took place in Clevedon and Frome in the county of Somerset.

You can see Clevedon Pier and the Orchardleigh Estate in the Acorn TV show.

Finally, in Agatha Raisin and a Spoonful of Poison, South Wraxall Village Hall was used as a filming location for Gilda Brenson’s yoga classes.

If it’s not just the filming locations that have grabbed your attention, we also have everything you could possibly want to know about Agatha Raisin on Acorn TV.

All episodes of Agatha Raisin are available on Acorn TV.

