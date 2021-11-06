Where have you seen Worzel Gummidge stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones together before?

Worzel Gummidge is back on our screens for a Bonfire Night special, and this time Toby Jones is a guest star.

The star and writer of Worzel himself, Mackenzie Crook is a comedy legend thanks to The Office.

But has he worked with Toby before? And if so, where?

Toby as one of his characters in Worzel Gummidge (Credit: BBC)

Who does Toby Jones play in Worzel Gummidge?

It’s the build-up to Bonfire Night, and a new face has arrived in Scatterbrook.

Worzel’s cousin, Guy Forks (Paul Kaye), has taken his rightful place at the top of the bonfire.

But an argument between the old friends leads to a competition to prove who can do the other’s job better.

Toby plays different members of the Bonfire Night Committee who are distracted enough for Guy to convince Worzel to swap places.

Soon, Worzel is stuck on top of the bonfire and he needs rescuing…

Toby and Mackenzie in Detectorists (Credit: BBC)

Have Mackenzie and Toby worked together before?

Cast your mind back to 2014, when Mackenzie debuted a new comedy series called Detectorists.

It featured misfit pals Lance and Andy, who combed the fields of Danebury for hidden treasure and a change of fortune.

Mackenzie wrote and directed the three series, which aired on BBC Four and BBC Two.

Opposite him in that revered show was Toby, who played Lance.

Lance was described as a forklift truck driver and amateur musician.

Together they made for an improbable but hilarious pair, and Toby won a BAFTA for his performance.

Toby in BBC drama Danny Boy (Credit: BBC)

What else has Toby been in?

Toby, 55, has already enjoyed a distinguished ad critically-acclaimed career.

The son of the late actor, Freddie Jones, he provided the voice of Dobby in Harry Potter.

He’s also appeared in The Hunger Games and Captain America: Winter Soldier, to name but a few of his global hits.

Continuing his success, Toby is currently filming Indiana Jones 5, where he stars alongside the legendary Harrison Ford.

When it comes to television, his credits include Sherlock and this year’s Danny Boy.

Is Toby married?

Toby and his partner Karen were together for a whopping 25 years before they eventually tied the knot in 2015.

Together they have two daughters, Madeleine and Holly.

Toby was also awarded the OBE this year (2021) for services to acting.