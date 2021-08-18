Where are the Railway Killers John Francis Duffy and David Mulcahy now?

John Francis Duffy and David Mulcahy are two serial killers who brutally attacked women in the 1980s – where are they now?

They became known to the public as the Railway Killers or Railway Rapists, but are they still alive?

A three-part true crime Channel 5 documentary retracing the investigation concludes tonight.

What led to them committing such terrible crimes, and how were they punished?

The Railway Killers terrorised women in the 1980s (Credit: Channel 5)

Are the Railway Killers still alive?

John Duffy and David Mulcahy were born in 1958 and 1959 respectively.

They later met at school in north London. The pair began torturing animals and at one point were found to have bludgeoned a hedgehog to death with a plank.

They remained friends, and in 1982 they began targeting women and children at railway stations in southern England.

As they got older the boys started to fuel each other’s dark sexual fantasies, driving at night looking for victims.

Their terrifying spree went on for four years before Duffy decided to begin acting alone.

As a result, he was swiftly caught by police and charged with multiple murders.

He was handed a life sentence, and while police knew he hadn’t acted alone, Duffy refused to name Mulcahy.

Both killers are now behind bars (Credit: Channel 5)

However, during a trial in 2000, he finally implicated his accomplice.

More than a decade after their crime spree began, Mulcahy was arrested and handed three life sentences.

Duffy is behind bars at HMP Frankland, County Durham. Meanwhile, Mulcahy is spending his sentence at HMP Full Sutton near Pocklington in East Yorkshire.

Neither has any chance of parole.

Mulcahy, who was a married father of four at the time of the murders, has always maintained his innocence.

However, the court heard that he was the main driving force behind their sexual assault spree spiralling into murder.

“He was the instigator and prime mover in the murders, and the one for whom the sexual abuse had become insufficient to satisfy,” said Prosecutor Mark Dennis.

Duffy was caught when he began acting alone (Credit: Channel 5)

Who were their victims?

Their crime spree began on July 1, 1982, in Hampstead Station.

Over the following 12 months, there were a further 18 known rape victims.

It wasn’t until 29 December 1985, that the pair murdered their first victim, Alison Day.

Maartje Tamboezer, 15, was then killed in April 1986, followed by Anne Locke a month later.

Their last victim, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, managed to escape after being raped by both men in October 1986.

The pair then decided to go it alone, and Duffy was arrested while stalking a woman in a park in November of that year.

