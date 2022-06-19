Where are the original cast of Outnumbered now?

It’s been six years since Outnumbered fans caught up with the Brockman family, but we haven’t forgotten them – so where are the cast now?

Claire Skinner has recently joined the cast of McDonald & Dodds as DSI Mary Ormond.

And her character couldn’t be more different to stressed-out mum-of-three Sue Brockman in BBC sitcom Outnumbered.

If you’re keen to find out what the rest of the Outnumbered cast are doing now, read on!

Former Outnumbered star Claire Skinner as DSI Mary Ormond in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Outnumbered cast: Where is Sue Brockman actress Claire Skinner now?

Actress Claire Skinner played Sue Brockman in the BBC series Outnumbered from 2007 to 2016.

Sue was a hard-working mother to Jake, Ben and Karen.

She did her best to cope with the three young children, but almost always found the odds were stacked against her.

Of course, Sue was married to husband Peter, and his adultery was one of the key themes in the series.

Actress Claire Skinner has been on our TV screens ever since 1988 when she made her first appearance as Laura in South of the Border.

She went on to star as Lucinda in Chef!, Susan Harvey in The Peter Principle, and Claire in Life Begins.

In films, she’s portrayed Natalie in Life is Sweet, Magda in Bridget Jones’ Diary, and Beth Killian in Sleepy Hollow.

Since appearing in Outnumbered, Claire was continued working without pause.

She went on to play Kitty Oswood in Midsomer Murders in 2017, and voiced a variety of characters in the animated TV series Scream Street.

Coincidentally, her former screen son Tyger Drew-Honey also voiced the character of Luke Watson, while McDonald & Dodds co-star Tala Gouveia voiced Cleo Farr.

Claire portrayed DCI Vivien Barnes in 2018’s Next of Kin, Mrs Louisa Sedley in Vanity Fair, and Yvonne Tuckerton in The Pale Horse.

The actress, 56, has also popped up in Housebound, Hilda, Ted Lasso, Kate & Koji, and the film Boxing Day.

Hugh Dennis stars opposite Lee Mack in Not Going Out (Credit: BBC One)

What is Outnumbered cast member Hugh Dennis doing now?

Hugh Dennis, 60, played Pete Brockman in the BBC sitcom Outnumbered.

Before landing the role as the over-run dad-of-three, Hugh was probably best known for his comedy sketch show Punt and Dennis, with Steve Punt, and his part in The Mary Whitehouse Experience.

Since saying goodbye to the character of Pete, Hugh has landed some huge TV roles.

He played the kindly bank manager in Fleabag in both series of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy.

Hugh also portrays Toby in the popular BBC sitcom Not Going Out.

The adaptable comedy actor also bagged the role of Dr Hardy in the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Other film roles include Tony in The Importance of Being Earnest.

Outnumbered aficionados will know that actors Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are now dating in real life!

Tyger Drew-Honey appeared on Celebs Go Dating, but it didn’t end well (Credit: E4)

Where is actor Tyger Drew-Honey in 2022?

Actor Tyger Drew-Honey was just 10 when he first appeared as Jake in the cast of Outnumbered.

Jake was Sue and Pete’s oldest child, and viewers watched him become a tricky teenager over the course of five series of the BBC sitcom.

Alongside his role as Jake, Tyger also played Lester Large in The Large Family, and various characters in all 3 series of The Armstrong and Miller Show.

He presented the CBBC magazine show Friday Download, and played ‘Stuck-up Steve’ in the 2011 film Horrid Henry.

Since Outnumbered ended, Tyger has popped up in various TV drama series.

He played Luke Williams in Halfway Here, Sir Richard Lundie in Drunk History: UK, and voiced Luke Wilson in Scream Street with his on-screen mum (see above).

His most significant role since Outnumbered must surely be that of Dylan Thompson in Cuckoo.

Tyger, now 26, also starred as Malcy Smith in one episode of Grantchester in 2021.

Forthcoming roles include Demetrius in a feature-length film of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Celebs Go Dating viewers will know that Tyger took part in the series in 2016, but it didn’t end well.

The actor hoped to find romance, but an awkward game of truth or dare left viewers questioning his banter.

He has since revealed to Metro newspaper that he “hated every minute” of being on the show.

He said: “I didn’t enjoy that show at all. I was struggling with a few things in my life at that time and it was possibly the worst thing I could have done.

“I had such bad anxiety about how I was going to come across.

“I hated every minute of it and, yeah, my chat-up lines were kind of [bleep].”

Is Daniel Roche from Outnumbered still acting?

Daniel Roche played Ben Brockman in the cast of Outnumbered.

He first appeared as the character when he was just eight years of age.

Ben was the middle child, and known to be an excessive liar.

After filming on Outnumbered, Daniel Roche quit acting.

He went back to school, and eventually ended up at King’s College London.

There, he played for the Rugby Football Club.

Daniel, now 22, has been part of the Wasps Rugby Academy, Middlesex Rugby and played for Rugby School.

He still calls himself an actor on his Instagram page, so watch this space for news of his comeback.

Where is Ramona Marquez from the cast of Outnumbered now?

Ramona Marquez played the youngest – and cutest by far – member of the Brockman family.

She first portrayed inquisitive Karen when she was just five years of age.

Now 21, Ramona is studying at Manchester University and occasionally pops up in the acting world.

She recently played Carla in the short filme Wish You Were Gone, and Charlotte in the 2020 film 7 Hours on Earth.

It’s fair to say she’s barely recognisable these days, with her dyed red hair, multiple piercing and tattoos.

Ramona came out as bisexual in her contribution to the book Women Don’t Owe You Pretty by Florence Given, released in June 2020.

Her dad Martin Marquez is also an actor and TV viewers will know him from his roles in Hotel Babylon, EastEnders and Doc Martin.

Claire Skinner at the NTA Awards with the cast of Outnumbered including real life partner Hugh Dennis (Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

Why did Outnumbered end?

The BBC axed Outnumbered after its fifth series in 2016.

They said they didn’t want to produce a 6th series in a bid to avoid making more “just for the sake of it”.

The hugely popular BBC1 sitcom won tons of awards.

These included Best Comedy at the National Television Awards, and a Royal Television Society award.

It was widely praised for its young stars’ use of improvisation to create a convincing version of British family life.

Tyger Drew-Honey, who played Jake, said at the time: “This series is the last series.

“Never say never, but the directors and writers have said that they don’t want to do another.

“Some shows do go on too long and some of them are just making more series for the sake of it.”

The comedy did return for a one-off Christmas special in 2016, though.

Outnumbered is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Would you like to see an Outnumbered reunion? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.