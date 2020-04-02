Where is Amanda Holden? Heart FM host is replaced by Lucy Horobin

Heart FM fans have been wondering where Amanda Holden is.

The Britain's Got Talent judge usually hosts the breakfast show with Jamie Theakston.

However, she was replaced by Lucy Horobin this week.

Where is Amanda Holden?

Thankfully, Amanda's absence has nothing to do with coronavirus.

She is just on pre-arranged annual leave (yep, even celebs are allowed to take time off).

A spokesperson for Heart told Entertainment Daily: "Amanda is on holiday this week, but returns next week."

From next Monday, Amanda will be hosting the breakfast show as usual from 6.30am until 10am.

What has Amanda Holden been up to during her time off?

Judging by her social media feed, the Heart FM host has been enjoying some quality time with her children.

She's the proud mother of two gorgeous little girls, Hollie and Alexa, and the trio have been spending their time baking.

They've made several cakes during Amanda's week off and she's been showcasing their final products on Twitter.

Amanda has also been gearing up for the launch of Britains' Got Talent 2020.

She recently tweeted: "#BGT auditions are almost here... Saturday 11th April we will be back with our buzzers on @itv!

"Party popper Just what we all need, the talented people of Britain to put a smile on your face Smiling face with smiling eyes."

Amanda will be returning to judge the new season alongside David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

What time is Britain's Got Talent on?

Britain's Got Talent launches on ITV, Saturday April 11 at 8pm.

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the auditions were recorded before lockdown and social distancing came into place.

Filming for the series kick-started on January 11 and finished on February 10.

Last year, gymnastic troupe Spelbound won the show.

What about the Britain's Got Talent final?

While the BGT auditions were pre-recorded, the final is always live.

Due to coronavirus, this year's final is going to be postponed until later on in the year when social distancing. is lifted.

An ITV spokesperson explained: "We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

