Here’s when This Morning is back after yet another infuriating schedule shake-up

It’s not news that This Morning has been missing from telly screens recently – and fans have not been too happy about it!

These past few weeks, the much-loved ITV show has been heavily disrupted – thanks to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Just this week alone, it’s been off-air for two days to make way for the footy matches.

However, it’s not all bad news, as This Morning will be back on TV screens very soon! BUT… it won’t be back for long…

This Morning has had a rather chaotic schedule recently (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news: ITV show in schedule shake-up

Viewers hoping to tune in to watch This Morning on Wednesday (August 2) were very disappointed. As instead of our favourite telly stars standing in the famous ITV studios, fans were greeted with coverage from the footy.

On Twitter, one person was not happy and fumed: “What? No #thismorning again. Who gives a [bleep] about Jamica vs Brazil. Stick it on ITV2 fgs. God I can’t wait for this tournament to be over.”

Someone else chimed in and said: “No ITV morning TV at all today.” A third quipped: “What with all the disruption with presenters taking summer off, and the show frequently being pulled for the World Cup – I honestly wonder if people are really missing #ThisMorning #ITVThisMorning. Now might’ve been the perfect time to quietly put it out of its misery.”

Fans will be happy to hear the show is back (Credit: ITV)

When is This Morning back on TV screens?

But, after weeks of shortened shows, and no shows at all, This Morning returns with its normal time slot of 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday (August 3) and Friday (August 4).

However, all good things just come to an end, as the show will be taking *another* break until next Wednesday (August 9).

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the return and said on Twitter: “Just checked. #thismorning back tomorrow and Friday, but then not back until Wednesday next week due to this tinpot cup that literally no one gives a toss about.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.