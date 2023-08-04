When is the next series of Vera returning to ITV? Everything we know so far

Back in May, ITV confirmed that series 13 of Vera has begun filming. They also revealed new details about how David Leon returns to the show as fan favourite Joe Ashworth.

Joe Ashworth was Vera‘s trusted sidekick until he moved away at the end of series four. Kenny Doughty replaced David Leon as Aiden Healy – Vera’s new right-hand man. But with Kenny Doughy exiting the show, Joe Ashworth is back!

Many fans have been left wondering how Joe will come back to the show. ITV released a first look and new details about Joe Ashworth’s return to Vera’s life ahead of the thirteenth season.

First look at Joe Ashworth’s return to Vera on ITV

ITV released a first look at Joe Ashworth and DCI Vera Stanhope’s reunion in series 13 of the drama back in May. They also revealed the details of the first episode of series 13 and how Joe Ashworth will return to the show.

In the new episode, named First Love, DCI Vera Stanhope is called to a quiet country lane where a young man is found dead following a collision with a car. When Vera discovers that the victim is a popular market trader she heads down to his pitch to put together an idea of who the man is.

But during her investigation, Vera learns that this cheeky young man was more complex than he first seemed. Did his arrogance to get what he wanted come at a price? And the drama doesn’t end for Vera there as her former partner returns!

Vera is taken aback when Joe returns as she is unsure of his motives. Can the pair go back to how they once were?

Another new cast member is confirmed

ITV also confirmed that a new character is joining the cast. Rhiannon Clements will join the cast as DC Steph Duncan, a new and ambitious detective who joins Vera’s team. Hollyoaks fans will recognise her as Summer Ranger. The actress has also featured in Bad Boys as Mad Debs and guest starred in Ridley.

Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Sarah Kameela Impey as Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett also return to the cast for three more feature-length episodes.

I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.

Brenda Blethyn said: “Stepping back into Vera’s shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again. The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight. Together, we embark on this new chapter with a terrific script crafted by the brilliant Paul Matthew Thompson.”

David Leon also added: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It’s fantastic to be back in the North East and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series. I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.”

When is Vera returning?

The question on everyone’s lips now is surely going to be – when is Vera returning?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a confirmed date for the show to be returning just yet. With filming only beginning in May, it could be a while yet before the hit ITV show heads back to screens.

It’s probably safe to say that if the show doesn’t return later this year, then it’ll more than likely hit screens in 2024.

Series 1-12 of Vera is available on ITVX.

