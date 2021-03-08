One of our favourite ITV double acts Cassie and Sunny have been replaced by another famous pair on Monday night (March 08 2021), so when is Unforgotten on?

Unforgotten episode three of series four was due to air on Monday as usual.

But ITV has replaced the popular crime drama with Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry instead.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Unforgotten on?

The third episode of Unforgotten series four will not air at its usual slot of 9pm on Monday March 08 2021.

Instead, the episode has been rescheduled to the next night.

DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunny Khan will return on Tuesday March 09 2021.

The following week will be back to normal, with Unforgotten airing on Monday (March 15 2021).

Why has it moved?

Meghan and Harry have ousted the cop duo from the schedules.

Oprah’s much publicised interview with the Duke and Duchess goes out from 9pm to 10.50pm on ITV1.

That’s a lot of chat!

What if I don’t want to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry?

Those of you who might not want to watch the interview, which airs across nearly two hours, do have other options!

MasterChef continues on BBC One, with former champions Irini Tzortzoglou and Jane Devonshire returning to judge.

Five more contestants prepare signature meals and dishes involving their favourite ingredients.

BBC Two is repeating a fascinating documentary on Miss World 1970: Beauty Queens and Bedlam.

It examines the protest at the contest, when angry critics dramatically disrupted the event and kickstarted a feminist revolution in front of millions.

Our favourite alternative is brand new drama Your Honor on Sky Atlantic.

It marks Bryan Cranston’s first TV role since Breaking Bad ended in 2013.

Unforgotten series four episode three: what happens?

Halfway through the fourth series, and the tension is palpable for Cassie who is more determined than ever to discover who murdered Matthew Walsh.

In episode three, DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan look more closely at the four probationary police officers who are linked to the scene of the crime.

Between them, they interview the four possible suspects – and each scene in a masterpiece of drama.

Can Cassie prove they are involved before her twitchy boss stops her sniffing around the two police officers who are still serving?

Meanwhile, Boulting discovers Walsh was cautioned three weeks before his death and believes it was with Ram.

And Collier manages to locate the rest of Walsh’s body.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry on ITV

Oprah Winfrey’s exclusive interview with the couple replaces Unforgotten.

The famous chat show host talks to the pregnant Duchess of Sussex about marriage, motherhood, and her desire to leave the Royal Family and the UK.

She and Prince Harry speak about their move to America and their estrangement from his father and the rest of his family.

Unforgotten will air on Tuesday March 09 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

