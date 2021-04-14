When is The Repair Shop on? How many episodes is series eight?

Fans of The Repair Shop might be a bit miffed tonight (Wednesday April 14 2021) as the start of the new series has been pulled from the schedules.

Instead of the eighth series of the popular repair show, viewers will instead see the MasterChef final.

The grand finale of Gregg Wallace and John Torode’s cookery show should have ended last week.

However, the death of Prince Philip on Friday April 09 2021 affected all the schedules.

So when is Repair Shop on? And how many episodes is the new series?

The Repair Shop continues during the daytime unaffected (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Prince Philip: BBC reportedly sparks record 100,000 complaints with Duke of Edinburgh coverage

When is Repair Shop on?

The new series of The Repair Shop will begin on Wednesday April 21 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

This means the series has been pushed back by one week.

The series should continue every Wednesday until July 21 2021 – subject to schedule changes, obvs!

Although viewers have to wait until the new eighth series begins, the daytime version continues every weekday at 4.30pm.

How many episodes is the eighth series?

There are 14 episodes in the new eighth series of The Repair Shop on BBC One.

Episode one sees Jay Blades and the team restore a ship-shaped clock, a ceramic night light, a 1960s skateboard and a teddy that accompanied a young man through life-changing surgery.

Episode two sees painting conservator Lucia Scalisi welcoming a historic portrait of Charles II into the barn.

Goldsmith Richard Talman faces the delicate task of reuniting the broken pieces of an engagement ring, while Zanzibar-born Mahbuba hopes silversmith Brenton West and wood expert Will Kirk can restore a family heirloom.

Meanwhile, soft toy specialists Amanda and Julie are entrusted with a very special donkey that acted as a comfort blanket to a young boy who lost his mother.

The Repair Shop’s Suzie Fletcher (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: MasterChef final 2021 to air on Wednesday as it replaces The Repair Shop

Why has MasterChef replaced The Repair Shop?

The final of MasterChef was due to air on Friday April 09 2021.

However, due to the coverage of Prince Philip’s death, it was rescheduled.

All of BBC television on channels One and Two were scrapped for that night, replaced by tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh and rolling news.

The MasterChef final will now air on Wednesday April 14 at 8pm, replacing The Repair Shop.

Prince Philip coverage complaints

MasterChef and The Repair Shop fans weren’t the only ones who complained about the BBC’s wall-to-wall coverage last Friday.

The scheduling drew the biggest number of complaints in BBC history.

One viewer who wrote on the site said: “Coverage of this event took up the entire evening broadcast to the exclusion of all other topics, including the ongoing topic of the pandemic.

“Some coverage was justified, but not to this extent.”

According to The Guardian, the previous most-complained about show on the BBC was Jerry Springer: The Opera in 2005.

The Repair Shop will kick off its eighth series on Wednesday April 21 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to series eight of The Repair Shop? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.