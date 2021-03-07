The Queen will make a rare TV appearance today (Sunday, March 7) in a special for Commonwealth Day

This is the same day that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in America.

The Queen, 94, has filmed a special with several other senior royals.

This is all while Prince Philip, 99, remains in hospital.

What is The Queen’s TV show about?

The Royal Family are celebrating Commonwealth Day with a TV special this year.

Due to the pandemic they are unable to reunite for their annual Westminster Abbey church service.

The Queen will deliver a speech this Commonwealth Day (Credit: SplashNews)

The Palace confirmed: “In Her Majesty’s annual Commonwealth Day message, the Queen will pay tribute to the way in which communities across the family of nations have come together in response to the pandemic.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton will also feature on the special.

As will Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Wessex.

Charles will deliver his own special message which will explore “the universal devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic”.

Charles and Camilla will also speak (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile Camilla is slated to speak to Clare Baldwin about the importance of reading.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to “medical, charity and voluntary staff from across the Commonwealth to hear more about the work they have been carrying out to care for those within their communities’ in the midst of the pandemic”.

Finally the Countess of Wessex will speak to three women from across the Commonwealth to “hear about their experiences of supporting other women and their wider communities.”

When is The Queen’s TV special on?

The Queen’s TV special will air on Sunday March 7 at 5pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Will it clash with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview?

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah sit down (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview special with Oprah Winfrey will air the same day.

However, it is airing in America on the US channel CBS.

But it will not be aired in the UK until the following day, March 8.

Then it will be broadcast on ITV at 9pm.

What have Harry and Meghan said about the Commonwealth?

Harry and Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020.

This was their last formal engagement with the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan spoke of the Commonwealth (Credit: SplashNews)

Tensions appeared high from footage of the service, with Harry and William barely speaking to one another.

What’s more, Harry and Meghan have gone on to speak about ‘uncomfortable’ aspects of the history of the Commonwealth.

While speaking to members of the QCT, Harry said: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

“So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable but it needs to be done, because guess what, everybody benefits.”

Whereas Meghan said: “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this.”

