Daniel Craig stars as James Bond.. when is the next movie out?
When is the next James Bond movie out as Daniel Craig stars in Cinderella: Comic Relief Pantomime?

No Time To Die will be released early next year

By Rebecca Carter
James Bond fans have been waiting for the new movie, No Time to Die, to be released for months. But when is the film out?

The film was due to be released in April this year, however, it was delayed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it became postponed a second time and its scheduled release date is April 2, 2021.

James Bond movie No Time to Die released in April 2, 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

A tweet from the official James Bond account read in October: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”

What happens in the new film?

The spy movie is the 25th installment in the James Bond film series.

Daniel Craig will return for his fifth and final outing as MI6 agent Bond.

The movie will see Bond has left the active service after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

His friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter asks his help in searching for missing scientist Valdo Obruchev.

Bond then goes on a mission to find Obruchev after it becomes apparent that he’s been abducted.

James Bond
No Time to Die became delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: YouTube)

Who will star in No Time to Die?

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes will reprise their roles from previous movies.

Meanwhile, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Rami Malek and Billy Magnussen will join as new characters.

Who sings the No Time to Die theme song?

19-year-old Billie Eilish sang No Time to Die for the movie.

She’s the youngest artist ever to perform a 007 track.

Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig played Wheezy Jeff in BBC Two’s Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas (Credit: Comic Relief)

What else has Daniel Craig been up to?

Actor Daniel has starred in BBC Two’s Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas, which aired tonight (December 24).

The Hollywood actor was revealed to be behind the identity of character Wheezy Jeff, a horse.

Craig alongside 11 other celebrities joined forces to perform an adaptation of pantomime Cinderella via video call.

