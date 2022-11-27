Strictly Come Dancing is set to shift in the schedules next weekend and won’t air on Saturday night – so when is it next on?

Due to World Cup fixtures, the dancing show is being forced to move from it’s usual slot.

Instead, viewers will be able to watch sport on the BBC channel.

Strictly Come Dancing schedule change

When is Strictly Come Dancing on next?

In fact, rather than moving it’s time slot, Strictly will move days altogether.

Fans can catch the show on Friday night instead (December 2).

It will air at 8pm.

The remaining couples will be fighting it out for a place in the semi-final the following week.

The results show is then on on Saturday night (December 3) at the much earlier time of 5.40pm.

Strictly Come Dancing performances

Football messes with the Strictly schedule

It isn’t the first time the Strictly schedule has been messed with.

The results show is usually a 45-minute spectacular that sees a pro routine, a special celebrity singing guest and, of course, the dreaded dance-off.

It usually airs from 7.15pm on BBC One, with the results being announced just before 8pm.

However, the schedule went out the window tonight (Sunday November 27).

That’s because the BBC showed the Croatia vs Canada and Spain vs Germany matches. Strictly was in the middle.

As a result, the show was shorter than usual – just 30 minutes long.

It also kicked off at the pretty early time of 6pm, with the result set to be announced just before 6.30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing quarter finals

Who has made the quarter finals of Strictly?

Saturday November 26 saw six couples take to the floor.

Kym Marsh was absent due to a positive COVID test and has been given a bye to next week.

Fans are furious that Kym has been given a free pass at this late stage in the competition.

The remaining couples all performed their routines for the judges.

Will Mellor’s Charleston opened the show. It was a modern take on the usual wacky number and earned him his place at the top of the leaderboard with 38 points.

Meanwhile, Hamza came in second with 37 points after his Argentine Tango caused the judges to argue.

Fleur East failed to capitalise on her perfect 40 from last week with a rumba that left the judges cold.

Elsewhere, Molly impressed with a tango, and Ellie landed herself at the bottom of the leaderboard after her jive.

Helen and Gorka were just above Ellie in second to last place.

It was an emotional night for Helen after she broke down during her pre-dance VT.

She told Gorka she couldn’t believe how far she’d come since the start of the competition.

However, her samba failed to impress as Craig only scored it a five. The other judges were kinder, giving her eights across the board. It left her with 29 points in total, putting her firmly in the danger zone.

