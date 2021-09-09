The question on everyone’s lips is when is Strictly Come Dancing on? And now we finally have the answer.

Yes, it’s time to set those Sky planners because you don’t want to miss a second.

Especially as our Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke will be making his full-time judging debut – and we’ve just set eyes on the first official trailer for the show!

Anton Du Beke is joining the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel (Credit: BBC)

When is Strictly Come Dancing on?

The new series starts with a glittering spectacular that’ll see the 15 celebrities paired with the professional dancers.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to host the pre-recorded launch show, which will see the pros and celebs take part in their first group dance.

Taking part this time around are Adam Peaty, AJ Odudu, Dan Walker, Greg Wise, John Whaite, Judi Love, Katie McGlynn, Nina Wadia, Rhys Stephenson, Robert Webb, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sara Davies, Tilly Ramsay, Tom Fletcher and Ugo Monye.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse all return to the judging desk, alongside Anton Du Beke.

He’s replacing Bruno Tonioli, who is unable to appear for the second consecutive year due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Aside from the pairings and the group dance, reigning champion Bill Bailey also returns to the dance floor.

Plus there’s an extra-special musical performance by Sir Tom Jones’ Celebrity Gogglebox pal Anne-Marie.

According to listings on the Radio Times, it all kicks off on Saturday September 18 at 7.45pm on BBC One and runs for an hour and 45 minutes.

The professional dancers are ready – are you? (Credit: BBC)

When is the first live show?

After that, it’s straight into the practise room for those twinkle-toed celebrities.

The first live show is on BBC One the following Saturday (September 25).

Although the gang won’t be going to Blackpool this year, it will be a full-length series.

It’ll end with the winner being crowned on Saturday December 18.

And, before they’ve even danced a step, bookies have decided on their winner.

Experts predict that Tom Fletcher will follow in the footsteps of his McFly bandmate Harry Judd and lift the Glitterball Trophy.

Meanwhile, it’s all change on BBC Two on It Takes Two, with pro dancer Janette Manrara hanging up her dancing shoes and taking over from Zoë Ball.

Janette will host alongside Rylan Clark-Neal and the spin-off show airs every weekday on BBC Two.

