When is new Great British Sewing Bee host Sara Pascoe having her baby?

Comedian Sara Pascoe began a new presenting gig as the host of The Great British Sewing Bee this Christmas – but when is the pregnant TV star due to have her baby?

Sara, 40, recently announced she is expecting on Instagram. She married fellow comic Steen Raskopoulos in 2020. However, she admitted she is “shy” about posting about her pregnancy.

However, the stand up also indicated her little one could be making an appearance sooner rather than later.

Sara Pascoe is due to have her baby in 2022 (Credit: BBC Comedy Greats YouTube)

When will Sara Pascoe have her baby?

Sara hasn’t fully disclosed when she is due to give birth.

That may, very understandably, be due to complications she has previously suffered when pregnant.

She explained when confirming her pregnancy she is all too aware of how social media can bring sadness as well as joy to others when it comes to sharing pics and views on the subject.

What did Sara Pascoe say about her baby on Instagram?

Sharing snaps showing her performing in November, Sara admitted she “felt a lot of feelings at seeing my bump so big and proud”.

She went on share even more intimate details about her personal life.

Sara wrote: “I’ve been shy about posting about my pregnancy. Partly my own anxiety after losing one at the beginning of the year. But also awareness of what other people may be going through.

“There can be so much sadness felt alongside the happiness (and luck) of others.

“However I’m in the third trimester now. And I realised if I don’t post soon, you’ll see me with a buggy next year and think I stole a kid.”

I’m in the third trimester now.

As well as giving an approximation of when she might be due, Sara also shared details about her baby’s conception.

She continued: “Also I conceived via IVF. So huge love and support to anyone going through it or thinking about it.

“I want you to get everything you deserve. And hope you know how brave you are to go on this journey of the unknown.”

Sara during the 2020 festive special of The Great British Sewing Bee (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why is Sara Pascoe hosting The Great British Sewing Bee?

Sara starred in last year’s Christmas 2020 special of The Great British Sewing Bee alongside Denise Van Outen, Shirley Ballas and Dr Ranj Singh.

Sara Pascoe is replacing Joe Lycett as Great British Sewing Bee host (Credit: BBC YouTube)

However, she now takes over hosting duties from Joe Lycett following his departure in September after three series.

Joining Sara and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young for the festive episode are Rev Kate Bottley, Antony Cotton, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Anneka Rice.

We’re bursting at the seams with joy that @sarapascoe will be joining Sewing Bee as our new host. Welcome to the family, Sara! #SewingBee pic.twitter.com/lyiL9Y3e3U — Sewing Bee (@sewingbee) September 16, 2021

Lawrence Chaney, Rose Matafeo, Claire Richards and Kirsty Wark will take part in a New Year’s special on Thursday December 30.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special concludes on BBC One on Thursday December 30 at 9pm.

