Louise Minchin has confirmed when she is leaving BBC Breakfast.

The 50-year-old presenter, who joined the programme back in 2001, announced her departure in June.

She has now revealed that she will be leaving the red sofa for good on September 15.

Louise broke the news to viewers during a chat with her co-star, Dan Walker, today (September 1).

Louise Minchin has finally revealed when she plans to leave BBC Breakfast

When is Louise Minchin leaving BBC Breakfast?

She said: “It would have been 20 years in December. It’s a big change. It’s going to be a big change.

“I’m 100%. It’s the right thing for me to do. There’s a huge amount of nerves. I’m having the most extraordinary anxiety dreams.

“I need some space to sleep; some time for me to do things I enjoy. I’m planning some long swims and getting back into running.

‘It’s a big change’ Presenter Louise Minchin has revealed her last day on the sofa will be the 15th of September. She is stepping down after 20 years with #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/LFT1n1mHnA — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 1, 2021

Louise then interrupted what she was saying to reveal that she had gotten a text from her BBC Breakfast boss.

“I’ve just had a message from the boss saying I can stay!” laughed Louise. “Thank you, but no!”

Louise will leave BBC Breakfast on September 15

Who is replacing Louise?

Since Louise first announced her departure, bookies have compiled a number of potential replacements.

Emma Barnett, Charlene White and Eamonn Holmes have been among some of the names.

Others in the running have included Sally Nugent and GMB star Ranvir Singh.

Louise stunned fans in June when she first broke the news that she had decided to step down.

She said in a statement at the time: “I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family. However, after nearly two decades of presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 0340 in the morning.

“I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause…

“…and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.

“A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me,” she added. “I have loved it and I will miss you all.”

