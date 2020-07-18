When is Line of Duty series one being shown on BBC One?

Line of Duty, among many other shows, was disrupted by coronavirus.

But, while we don't know when we will get series six, writer Jed Mercurio has confirmed series one will be repeated.

BBC One will be screening it from August 3, so fans can get a fix.

Line of Duty fans last got their fix with series five in 2019 but can watch series one from next month (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Writer of the hit series Jed Mercurio revealed to his Twitter followers that season one will air on BBC One from early August, so fans can catch up.

Thanks to our brilliant fans for keeping us on air all these years.

The writer said: "#LineofDuty Series 1 is making its @BBCOne debut on Monday and Tuesday nights starting Monday 3 August at 9pm. We started as a niche drama on BBC2 back in the summer of 2012. Thanks to our brilliant fans for keeping us on air all these years."

Fans are thrilled the series will air again.

When will series six of Line of Duty be on?

With fans biting at his heels for season six to air, Jed Mercurio might be feeling the pressure to deliver the thrills and twists viewers expect. Yet lockdown has delayed the filming of series six, meaning fans will have to wait even longer.

Back in March, lead actor Adrian Dunbar revealed the sixth series should be released in the next 12 months. However, lockdown stopped filming and has delayed the series even further into 2021.

The Irish actor told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that Line of Duty would likely be aired: "Well we don't know, probably the end of the year...

"Maybe January or February, something like that."

For anyone hoping for a hint at who the mysterious 'H' is, they will have to keep waiting. Adrian revealed that even the actors themselves don't know.

In March, he said: "We usually get three blocks [in a series], six episodes [in] three blocks. At the moment we know what's happening up to the end of episode four. We don't know what's happening in five or six.

"Some people possibly do, but that's where we are at the moment. We certainly don't know what happens in [episode] six."

When lockdown hit the UK in March, filming was halted and is yet to fully resume.

Line of Duty season one will air on Monday August 3rd at 9pm.

