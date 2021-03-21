AC-12 will face many more questions throughout series six of Line of Duty – but perhaps the most important one that needs answering first is: when is Line of Duty on?

Line of Duty series six makes it long-awaited debut on BBC One this evening – Sunday March 21.

It begins at 9pm… and you won’t want to be late or miss a minute!

Here’s what else you need to know about Line of Duty series six…

When does Line of Duty series 6 begin? Tonight! (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes are in this series?

Seven episodes of series 6 are scheduled for broadcast.

They are currently scheduled to air every Sunday evening until May 2 2021.

Where can you watch series 1 to 5 of Line of Duty?

Previous episodes of Line of Duty are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

However, you’re cutting it a bit fine to binge them all ahead of tonight’s series opener.

So for a quick recap on what’s happened before, check out the video towards the bottom of this page.

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson (Credit: BBC)

What do we know about episode one?

Security around episode one is locked down tighter than an interrogation in a glass office with armed officers.

But spoiler-free previews suggest the first episode ensures the series begins “on top form”.

DigitalSpy also reports H is not mentioned as the action picks up two years after we last saw the characters.

This plot detail about a revisited location where drama will unfold will also catch the attention of fans.

Finally, we can’t wait to play Hastings bingo. Will you be playing along?

What else do we need to know about series 6?

Ted Hastings star Adrian Dunbar has teased appearances from some big names.

Could we see Judi Dench turning up?

Kelly Macdonald is already confirmed to be joining the cast as DCI Joanne Davidson. Shalom Brune-Franklin is also on board as DC Chloe Bishop.

Adrian has also warned that no character is safe, so we’ll all be on even more tenterhooks than usual!

Actress Shalom Brune-Franklin joins these Line of Duty legends in the cast (Credit: BBC)

Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has claimed that big questions will be answered.

He told Lorraine: “One thing I will say is, there are a lot of big questions that get answered this year. I think personally… series three was a lot of our favourites. It was sort of the culmination of series one, two and three coming together.

There are a lot of big questions that get answered this year.

“And with six it feels like that again, it feels like four and five have been building to this big climax.”

Martin has also teased that Steve could be looking to quit AC-12 altogether!

Could that fit in with creator Jed Mercurio’s ominous hint that one of the top characters could be killed off?

So when is Line of Duty on?

Line of Duty series six begins tonight, Sunday March 21, on BBC One at 9pm.

