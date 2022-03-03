Holby City will be coming to an end this year, but when will the final episode air?

When is Holby City ending?

Last year it was confirmed Holby City was coming to an end after 23 years on air.

When it was announced the show was being axed, it was revealed the show would be finishing in March 2022.

In a statement released at the time, it said: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

Holby City will be ending soon (Credit: BBC)

“This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

“Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.”

It has now been reported that the final episode will air Tuesday, March 29.

Entertainment Daily has contacted BBC for comment on this story.

Fans devastated

Holby City fans have been left devastated by the news the show is ending.

@BBCHolbyCity should not be axed !! Shame on you @BBC !! #HolbyCity — Adam Conlon independent media (@AdamConlon15) March 2, 2022

Not okay that 4 weeks today #HolbyCity will end. — Jimmy (@ProductionsJAW) March 1, 2022

Can't believe its almost the end for#HolbyCity. I will miss it not going to lie. — Amy Joanne 🇺🇦 (@AmyJoanne__) February 28, 2022

Holby City cast pay tribute

Following the final scenes being filmed, a number of the cast members paid tribute to the show including Davood Ghadami, who plays Eli Ebrahimi and Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor.

Back in January, Davood shared a picture on his Instagram account outside of his dressing room.

He captioned the post: “Tough one today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I’m not ready to say goodbye.

BBC announced last year Holby would be ending in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

“I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know. I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a brilliant character to play.

“Thank you to Holby fans. I’m sorry this brilliant show has to end.

“Lastly, remember who is there for us from our first breath to our last – our beautiful NHS. Protect it with everything you have. Thank you.”

On her last day, Rosie Marcel shared a selfie in Jac Naylor’s NHS hoodie and scrubs writing: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years. Thank you @bbcholbycity and thank you for all the beautiful fans and friends of the show.”

Are you sad Holby City is coming to an end?

Holby City continues Tuesday (March 8) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

