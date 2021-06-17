James McAvoy is currently starring in BBC Two’s tough-watch Together, but when is His Dark Materials back?

When will the actor reprise his role as Lord Asriel in the TV adaptation of the famous books?

James, 42, recently let slip some crucial information about the upcoming third series…

Here’s everything we know so far!

His Dark Materials series two aired at the end of 2020 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: His Dark Materials on BBC One: Who does Andrew Scott – Fleabag’s ‘Hot Priest’ – play?

His Dark Materials: series three

His Dark Materials will be back for a third – and final – season on BBC One.

Lyra’s story isn’t over yet as the BBC-HBO co-production will be returning for the last instalment.

Fans of the books will know that the TV show is based on three novels by Philip Pullman.

Season one follows the book The Golden Compass, season two followed The Subtle Knife and now season three will follow The Amber Spyglass.

When is His Dark Materials back?

The BBC has not yet confirmed when His Dark Materials will return to our screens.

Last year, the BBC said that production would kick off in Cardiff in the summer of 2021.

Seasons one and two were shot back to back and aired in early November 2019 and 2020 respectively.

But it’s unlikely the final eight episodes will arrive this year.

An educated guess would be that His Dark Materials will be back in early 2022.

It goes without saying that the pandemic has affected filming.

Talking about the restrictions, executive producer Jane Tranter previously told the Radio Times: “We’re very blessed that we have Wolf Studios to film season three in.

“And so I think we’ll be able to do that mix of filming in a studio and visual effects work, maybe filming on location but doing builds on location.

“There’s the most amazing location for Mrs Coulter in the first couple of episodes, which I can’t talk about but it’s just amazing.”

What will happen in series three and what cast are returning?

The upcoming season is based on the third and final book in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials book series, The Amber Spyglass.

The rebellion against the Authority becomes open warfare, with Asriel working to build a new Republic of Heaven.

But to achieve his ends he needs the Subtle Knife, which is currently in Will’s hands.

Lyra has been captured by Mrs Coulter, who is determined to stop her daughter from fulfilling the witches’ prophecy and becoming the second Eve, in turn saving humanity.

Rita Wilson returns as Mrs Coulter.

She recently said: “Mrs Coulter goes on a great journey in season three. I can’t wait to get back into her boots.”

The BBC has also confirmed that the following characters will all feature: Lyra (Dafne Keen), Will (Amir Wilson), Dr Mary Malone (Simone Kirby), Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas), Ruta Skadi (Jade Anouka), and Lord Asriel (James McAvoy).

James recently appeared on The One Show, and dropped several hints about the plot.

He teased: “What can I tell you? It’s war.

“At the end of the second season, we sort of declare war on the Kingdom of Heaven, so yeah it gets pretty down and dirty, and there’s gonna be a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions and all that stuff.

“But at its heart it’s about a wee girl and a wee boy… and not the adults with the egos.”

How many episodes will series three be?

His Dark Materials series three will be eight episodes.

Each episode will be around 50 minutes long like the previous two series before it.

His Dark Materials series one and two are currently available to watch on iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to watching James McAvoy in series three of His Dark Materials? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.