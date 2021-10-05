When is Gordon, Gino and Fred series 4 on – where do they go?

Gordon, Gino and Fred have been back on our screens with series 3 of their Road Trip series, but there’s still two more seasons to come after that – so where do they go in series 4?

The show follows beloved stars Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix as they travel around the world.

Series one, two and three were a big hit with viewers.

And although the third series has recently aired, fans can’t wait to have the three gents back on TV again.

Gordon, Gino and Fred during the latest series of their travel series (Credit: ITV)

When does Gordon, Gino and Fred series 4 start?

The fourth installment of Gordon, Gino and Fred’s travel series is likely to air next year.

Read more: Bad news for Gordon, Gino and Fred fans as they declare Go Greek ‘best thing on TV’

ITV previously announced a Christmas special and further seasons were in the works for 2022 and 2023.

However, an exact date for series 4 hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Gordon said about the series: “We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland…

“…and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!”

Gino added: “I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global.”

Meanwhile, Fred said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end!”

The most recent series has seen the trio take on Greece.

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek saw them travel around the islands, including Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

The trio visited Greece during series three (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, during last night’s episode (October 4), Gordon, Gino and Fred visited Athens.

During the trip, they took on a souvlaki showdown, raced in an ancient Olympic stadium, visited a vineyard and sampled liquid Greek salad cocktails.

Meanwhile, they also visited bee-keeping nuns.

Gordon, Gino and Fred visited Athens in the second episode of series three (Credit: ITV)

Where will Gordon, Gino and Fred go in series 4?

It’s not known yet where the trio will visit during the fourth series.

Read more: How many children does Gino D’Acampo have – did his son date Gordon Ramsay’s daughter?

However, they have already travelled around Italy, France, Scotland, the United States and Mexico.

Could we see the trio take on Australia next? Or maybe Asia?

Will you be watching the new series when it airs? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.