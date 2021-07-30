When is Gogglebox back? Channel 4 viewers are desperate for series 18

So, Celebrity Gogglebox finished last Friday and we just have a round-up of best bits to look forward to tonight – when is normal Gogglebox back?

It’s a good job we have the option to go out again now as Friday night is looking pretty dull without a new Gogglebox fix – on ITV there’s a repeat of Endeavour.

Over on BBC One there’s EastEnders, airing in a later slot to accommodate the Olympics and on BBC2 there’s Olympics Extra.

And if you fancy a documentary with your gin & T of a Friday night there’s Channel 5’s Drain The Oceans.

Ellie, Izzi, Lee, Jenny et al – your country needs you!

When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4?

Channel 4 has not confirmed when Gogglebox will return but going by previous series, it’ll be back to keep us company in the autumn.

And, in fact, star Ellie Warner, has let slip that the show will be returning this September.

This will be the 18th series!

The Siddiqui family has been on the show since series one (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is returning for the 18th series?

The official list of Gogglebox stars returning has yet to be confirmed.

However, you can definitely expect to see legends Lee and Jenny, who confirmed they weren’t leaving at the end of last series.

They had to reassure fans who feared they’d left after they posted a picture of their empty sofa – which was just meant to signify the end of the series.

The Malones will also be returning – at the send of last series mum Julie told their Instagram followers: “Well that’s it for this series,” mum Julie said. “Have a good summer, and we’ll see you all in September.”

Lee and Jenny will be back! (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Gogglebox first start?

Gogglebox first aired in March 2013.

It has been a hit since series one and launched the media careers of many of its stars.

Perhaps its most famous is Scarlett Moffatt, who now has an estimated net worth of over £1 million.

Are you missing the Malone family? (Credit: Channel 4)

What are fans saying about the show?

Fans are seemingly desperate for the return of the show – and in dire need of some light relief given these stressful times.

Dozens have taken to Twitter in recent weeks to beg for its comeback.

One viewer complained: “Another Friday without Gogglebox I’m losing the will to live.”

While another tweeted: “Fridays just aren’t the same without Gogglebox to be honest.”

And a third user asked: “Surely Gogglebox is due to return our Fridays to normality?”

Is Gogglebox on in different countries?

Yep! The show has proven to be an extremely lucrative franchise for Channel 4.

There have been fifteen international versions made.

This includes Aussie, Canadian, Ukrainian, Slovenian and French versions.

America called its own version The People’s Couch – and it ran for four seasons.

How can I watch old episodes?

Previous episodes are available to stream on the All 4 app.

