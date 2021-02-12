When is Gogglebox back? New 2021 air date confirmed!

Wondering when Gogglebox will back on our screens? Wonder no more as Channel 4 has just confirmed its return!

Fabulous drama It’s A Sin has been occupying its 9pm, Friday night slot.

But once this series concludes, our favourite TV-based show is back.

When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4?

Channel 4 has confirmed that Gogglebox will return this month – February 2021.

The first episode of the new series will air on Friday, February 26 at 9pm.

This will be the 17th series!

The Siddiqui family has been on the show since series one (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is returning for the 17th series?

The official list of Gogglebox stars returning has yet to be confirmed.

However, you can definitely expect to see legends Lee and Jenny.

Back in January they promoted an upcoming special.

Lee and Jenny will be back! (Credit: Channel 4)

They let slip that they would be back in February.

The pair tweeted from their joint account:”It’s Friday. It’s Gogglebox Friday. Omg.

“It’s not the best bits. It’s all new Gogglebox.

“A bit of light relief for lockdown three. Enjoy everyone. Keep well, keep safe.

“See ya all in February.”

When did Gogglebox first start?

Gogglebox first aired in March 2013.

It has been a hit since series one and launched the media careers of many of its stars.

Perhaps its most famous is Scarlett Moffatt, who now has an estimated net worth of over £1 million.

Are you missing the Malone family? (Credit: Channel 4)

What are fans saying about the show?

Fans are seemingly desperate for the return of the show – and in dire need of some light relief given these stressful times.

Dozens have taken to Twitter in recent weeks to beg for its comeback.

One viewer complained: “Another Friday without Gogglebox I’m losing the will to live.”

While another tweeted: “Fridays just aren’t the same without Gogglebox to be honest.”

And a third user asked: “Surely Gogglebox is due to return our Fridays to normality?”

Is Gogglebox on in different countries?

Yep! The show has proven to be an extremely lucrative franchise for Channel 4.

There have been fifteen international versions made.

This includes Aussie, Canadian, Ukrainian, Slovenian and French versions.

America called its own version The People’s Couch – and it ran for four seasons.

How can I watch old episodes?

Previous episodes are available to stream on the All 4 app.

