New Netflix documentary Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime is leaving viewers stunned.

The murder of Elize’s husband, Marcos, is one of the most high-profile cases Brazil has ever seen.

The scandal rocked the South American country, and it’s all anyone can talk about again thanks to the new documentary.

Eliza Matsunaga is the focus of a new Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Elize Matsunaga?

Elize Ramos Kitano Matsunaga is infamous in Brazil.

She became a household name after confessing to murdering her husband, Marcos Kitano Matsunaga. At the time of the incident, she had a one-year-old daughter.

Elize says she discovered Marcos was having an affair.

In a fit of rage, she reportedly shot him multiple times in their apartment.

However, the bloodshed didn’t end.

Marcos was still alive and conscious when his throat was cut.

Elize allegedly then dismembered his body and scattered the parts alongside a nearby road. Some parts of Marcos’ body have tragically never been found.

“I still don’t know how to explain what kind of emotion made me pull that trigger,” she says in the documentary. “There are some secrets I’ll take to my grave.”

Elize attempted to cover up the murder initially, but she eventually confessed to the police. As his family began to worry about his whereabouts, Elize claimed he had run off with his mistress.

However, Marcos’ decapitated head was discovered nine days later.

Her trial became national news in Brazil in 2016 and had the entire country up in arms.

“I felt a great moral responsibility to direct this series,” said director Eliza Capai.

“Not just for Marcos’ family and friends who suffered from this tragedy. Also for Elize’s family, people who knew nothing about it, but who also suffer the consequences until this day.”

Elize’s defence team called the murder a crime of passion.

However, prosecutors allege Elize planned every detail before carrying out the gruesome attack.

Elize is in prison for murdering her husband (Credit: Netflix)

Where is Elize Matsunaga now?

Elize is serving 19 years in prison for murder and concealment of a corpse.

She is currently carrying out her sentence in a prison located in Sao Paulo.

In 2019, Elize’s sentence was reduced when she confessed to killing her husband.

As a result, she is now due for release in 2035.

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime is available to stream on Netflix now

